insightsoftware Achieves Top Ranking in the Dresner Advisory Services 2023 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it secured the top ranking in the latest Embedded Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. The annual report by Dresner Advisory Services, now in its 11th year, evaluated Logi Symphony against similar offerings in market. insightsoftware received the highest rating based on its embedded BI features/capabilities and embedded architecture, weighted based on user prioritizations of functionality. The Market Study is part of Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® research, examining embedded business intelligence trends, deployment, and capabilities required to include BI features and functions in new and existing applications.

In 2023, insightsoftware announced the evolution of Logi Symphony, marking the integration of embedded analytics solutions at insightsoftware, with the best features of previously acquired products combined under the company’s own unified self-service BI solution. Logi Symphony embeds self-service, end-to-end business intelligence and analytics (ABI) fused with artificial intelligence (AI) into any web-based application. The purpose-built software empowers independent software vendors and application teams to embed analytics and visualizations into their applications, while providing seamless integration, flexible customization, and composability with a rich user experience.

“We're making the power of these analytically rich experiences accessible," said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data & Analytics, insightsoftware. “Logi Symphony empowers organizations to capitalize on their data, making it more accessible in existing and new applications to drive greater product adoption and engagement. We are excited about this insightsoftware acknowledgement of our position as the market leader in Analytics and BI.”

2023 was an explosive year for Generative AI interest, reinforcing the need for better control and flexibility in data-driven products and experiences. This surge in interest has also pushed the boundaries of other AI technologies in the BI space, particularly in enhancing the capabilities of Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, and Natural Language Processing. Embedded analytics and BI data accelerators, fueled by the right data and enriched by AI insights, are foundational in helping businesses deliver data-driven outcomes.

“We are pleased to recognize insightsoftware as the leader in our annual Embedded BI market study,” said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory. “Interest in the Embedded BI market continues to expand across industries, driven by more organizations that seek to improve and broaden self-service access to data and provide internal application users with in-context insights and analysis.”

The leadership position in the Dresner report follows insightsoftware’s recognition for its growth in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the number one ranking on Business North Carolina’s Mid-Market Fast 40 List. Additionally, insightsoftware was recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Financial Close and Consolidation and Financial Planning Software.

To learn more about insightsoftware’s Logi Symphony and its implications for embedded analytics, visit our website. To view the full report, click here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.