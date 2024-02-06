Enfinite energizes three Energy Storage projects, adding 60 MW of energy to the Alberta grid

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its ongoing commitment to enhance the reliability of Alberta’s energy infrastructure, Enfinite, a Canadian leader in energy storage, and its sponsor, The TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund1, are pleased to announce their continued investment in Alberta with the development and energization of three more energy storage projects within their eReserve program adding 60 MW of energy.



Enfinite’s eReserve7, eReserve8, and eReserve9 utilize innovative Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and are strategically located to support the energy infrastructure near the communities of Wapiti and Hythe in northern Alberta. With the addition of these three projects, Enfinite now has nine operational battery storage facilities in Alberta, capable of storing up to 315 MWh of energy.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of three more operational eReserve projects,” says Jason White, Chief Executive Officer for Enfinite. “Our energy storage systems address the instability issues facing Alberta’s grid, and we are committed to supporting the province as it seeks to modernize the energy infrastructure and strengthen grid reliability.”

“During Alberta’s recent energy emergency, Enfinite's eReserve energy storage assets played a pivotal role in preventing rolling blackouts. It was a historic moment for both Alberta and Enfinite as it marked the highest output from energy storage to the system with all nine of our eReserves responding to the power demand,” says White. “The synergy between natural gas assets as the foundational support and energy storage as the peak proved essential in navigating the demanding period for the electrical system.”

"This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to the Enfinite Platform," says Jeff Mouland, Managing Director, and Head of Global Infrastructure Investments at TDAM. "These energy storage assets will play an important role in the future stability and reliability of Alberta's electricity grid."

Enfinite is Canada's leading operator in battery energy storage, currently managing an operational capacity of 315 MWh. Additionally, the company has committed to deploying hundreds more megawatt hours of battery storage through a project pipeline that spans multiple jurisdictions across Canada, set to unfold in the upcoming years.

“Alberta is well-positioned to ensuring energy security with access to diverse energy sources,” says White. “Energy storage is a vital piece of that puzzle and will continue to be as the energy landscape evolves. At Enfinite, we are at the forefront of providing critical energy solutions to enable a more resilient, reliable, and sustainable electricity system for Canadians, regardless of how their power is generated.”

1 The TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund is comprised of the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Global Master) SCSp, the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Canada) L.P., the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Canada) L.P. II., the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Cayman Feeder) L.P., and the TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Luxembourg Feeder) SCSp.

About Enfinite

Enfinite is a North American leader in energy storage and currently is the largest battery operator in Canada. Enfinite provides innovative and impactful energy solutions that solve critical issues facing energy infrastructure to create a more resilient, stable, and sustainable power grid so we can live our lives without disruption. Enfinite’s foundation of high-level technical expertise and operational excellence matched with innovative energy solutions not only enhances but seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure. By making this journey more seamless, Enfinite is Powering Progress towards a more reliable and sustainable energy future.

For more information, visit www.enfinite.com .

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manages $437 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2023, for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.