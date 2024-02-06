2024 Best of AccountingTM Award Winners Announced: Leading the Way in Client and Employee Satisfaction

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, the leading provider of client and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality benchmarking for accounting firms, announced the winners of their 11th annual Best of AccountingTM award today on ClearlyRated.com .



ClearlyRated CEO, Eric Gregg, expressed pride in honoring the recipients of the 2024 Best of Accounting awards. "I am thrilled to commend the outstanding accomplishments of the 2024 Best of Accounting winners, whose validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com set them apart as leaders in their field," said Gregg. "These firms continue to raise the bar for service excellence in the accounting industry and are redefining what’s possible with client and employee satisfaction."

The 2024 Best of Accounting award program recognizes client and employee satisfaction leaders in the accounting industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2024 Best of Accounting award.

According to ClearlyRated's latest survey data, clients of 2024 Best of Accounting winners for client satisfaction are 50% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than the 2023 industry average. Fewer than 1% of all accounting firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of Accounting for client or employee satisfaction.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for accounting and other professional service providers. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure the client and employee experience, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.

About Best of Accounting

ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes public accounting firms that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Contact

Michelle Stute, VP of Marketing

P (503) 977-6295

michelle.stute@clearlyrated.com