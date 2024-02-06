CEX.IO Rebrands Exchange Plus, Launches Spot Trading Service for Eligible U.S. Participants

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects curious participants to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, announces a rebrand of its award-winning trading platform, Exchange Plus. The revamped product, now called CEX.IO Spot Trading, reintroduces advanced features, and offers a curated assortment of vetted digital asset listings.

This development expands on the company’s existing Buy, Sell, and Storage services, and enables greater access to the digital economy. CEX.IO Spot Trading will be available in U.S. states where the company holds a valid Money Transmitter License (MTL), or is otherwise permitted by local requirements. Eligible U.S. residents can take advantage of the platform’s tools and intuitive interface to seize emerging opportunities, and explore new pathways to financial empowerment.

“After a brief rollback of our services in the U.S. to assess the regulatory landscape, we’re thrilled to restore a cornerstone of CEX.IO’s best-in-class crypto offerings in a compliant manner,” said Oleksandr Lutskevych, Founder and CEO of CEX.IO. “Our dogged commitments to regulation and customer satisfaction helped ensure that refinements continue to center the user experience.”

In addition to expanded services, eligible participants in the U.S. will have the opportunity to receive a Trading Fee Balance to help encourage the resumption or evolution of their individual crypto journey. This allotment will help cover initial transaction and platform costs, and allow users to test the expanded features with greater peace of mind.

The launch of Spot Trading aligns with CEX.IO’s concerted, successful efforts to expand its licensure footprint in the United States. After receiving MTLs in Louisiana, Arkansas, and North Dakota, CEX.IO recently announced accreditation in Washington, D.C., its first such achievement of 2024. Going forward, additional accomplishments in this arena will further reinforce the company’s regulatory posture to the advantage of U.S. crypto enthusiasts.

“By reinvigorating our U.S. presence, we hope CEX.IO Spot Trading will inspire renewed interest in decentralized markets, and become an essential tool for our American users.” Lutskevych added.

To explore CEX.IO Spot Trading, click here.

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

