Iridex Corporation Receives European Patent on MicroPulse Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and procedure probes for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the grant of the European Patent EP 3009093, entitled "Laser System with Short Pulse Characteristics and its Methods of Use”. This groundbreaking patent further protects Iridex’s intellectual property encompassing laser systems in ophthalmology and related fields, for technology that enhances safe and effective laser treatments. Iridex is the exclusive provider of MicroPulse® devices that utilize the patented technology.

Revolutionizing Eye Care with Precision and Safety The patented technology delivers a state-of-the-art laser system capability for delivering short, controlled-width pulse trains. This technology is designed to minimize the risk of full-thickness retinal damage and vision loss, a common concern with traditional laser treatments with numerous clinical studies demonstrating its safety and efficacy in retina and glaucoma applications and beyond. By employing a diode pump source and a frequency-doubled solid-state visible laser, the system produces a pulsed output with controlled thermal effects, focusing on tissue-specific photoactivation without photocoagulation damage.

Overcoming Limitations of Current Technologies This innovative MicroPulse technology addresses the limitations of current continuous wave visible lasers. It incorporates advanced software and hardware components in its feedback range control system, effectively managing energy fluctuations and enhancing safety during treatments. The system's ability to produce controlled-width pulse trains with reduced power fluctuations represents a novel leap forward in medical laser technology. This technology covers the full laser wavelength range from 520nm-615 nm. In European countries the Unitary Patent will be enforced by members of the Unified Patent Court as well as the United Kingdom.

A Commitment to Advancing Medical Laser Treatments "This advancement enhances both the safety and effectiveness of laser treatments in ophthalmology and the patent grant affirms our exclusive position as the only authorized provider of MicroPulse technology," stated David Bruce, President and CEO of Iridex Corporation.

About Iridex Corporation Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

MicroPulse® is a registered trademark of Iridex Corporation, Inc. in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions. © 2024 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning clinical expectations and commercial trends, market adoption and expansion, demand for and utilization of the Company's products and results and expected sales volumes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

Note: The information in this press release is based on the EP 3009093 A1 patent by Iridex Corporation. For a detailed view of the patent, please visit European Patent Office.