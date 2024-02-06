Magna Awarded Specialized eDrive System Business With North America-Based OEM

New electrification program to support high-end niche vehicle platform

Primary rear system is a variant of Magna’s 800V eDS Duo, delivering exceptional power and performance in one package

Award reflects company’s expertise in electric powertrain system engineering, integration

AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is growing its electrification customer base with a newly awarded contract from a North America-based OEM to supply a specialized primary rear eDrive system for one of the company’s high-end niche vehicle platforms. The award reinforces Magna’s commitment to supporting the automotive industry’s short and long-term transformational needs.

The highly complex system, a variant of Magna’s 800V eDS Duo, delivers exceptional power and performance offered by only a few vehicles on the road today. Boasting 726 kW of power and 8,000 Nm of torque, this solution integrates two e-motors, two inverters, and two gearboxes into a single package.

Magna’s responsibilities encompass the design of the gearbox and housing, the cooling system, and the integration of the e-motors and inverters to ensure reliability, efficiency, and continuous power levels.

“We are dedicated to assisting our customers in their transition to electrification by providing them with industry-leading electrified platforms for a sustainable, emission-free future,” said Diba Ilunga, President, Magna Powertrain. “This award reflects our expertise in electric powertrain system engineering and integration, as well as our collaborative approach with a highly valued customer to deliver cutting-edge solutions.”

The system will be manufactured at Magna’s facility in Ramos, Mexico, with serial production scheduled to start within the next few years.

TAGS

Electrification, EcoInnovation, eDrive, Product & Technology

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 181,000 employees across 344 manufacturing operations and 104 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 29 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/024a7380-58ba-40d5-97be-c288a037f351