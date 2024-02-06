Gridmetrics elevates to Esri Silver partner

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gridmetrics® announced today its graduation from the Esri Startup program to attain commercial system-ready Silver partner status. Esri’s ArcGIS platform enables Gridmetrics to integrate and visualize its Power Event Notification System (PENS), which aggregates power data every five minutes from 325,000 existing sensors across the last miles of the U.S. distribution power grid, aligning the system with people, assets and critical infrastructure.

“The Gridmetrics PENS data product is a unique offering for our ArcGIS customers, adding a vital, real-time, granular view of power outage information to decision support tools for our public safety and private sector business resilience communities. PENS also integrates into our Mission Security Ops Center dashboard and assists the insurance industry with power outage claims processing,” said Lauri Young, Esri partner manager.

The Gridmetrics PENS product suite offers custom alerts for areas or assets of interest and can be delivered through application programming interfaces, including as an Esri Feature Service available on Esri’s marketplace. Gridmetrics PENS offers visibility into power outages at the 1 square kilometer United States National Grid (USNG) grid cell level. Today, 160 million Americans live or work within 1 km of an existing Gridmetrics sensor.

“Gridmetrics is proud to become an Esri Silver partner, enabling us to provide a critical layer of data generating actionable insights — whether for emergency response, asset management or real-time logistics input,” said Scott Caruso, president at Gridmetrics.

Gridmetrics was incubated at CableLabs®, the cooperative research and development organization for the global broadband industry. Gridmetrics leverages the existing broadband devices that supply resilient power to the last mile of the broadband network, delivering bits and bytes to millions of homes in the U.S.

For more information about PENS, please visit gridmetrics.io.

About Gridmetrics

Gridmetrics measures, monitors and tracks the availability and stability of the distribution portion of the power grid. By providing an out-of-band measurement of the quality and consistency of the power grid, Gridmetrics data can be leveraged for outage detection, power restoration, grid safety and voltage variability. Gridmetrics evolved from a project incubated at CableLabs®, the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry.





