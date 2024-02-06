Business Process Management Market Set to Soar Past USD 54.72 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Business Process Management market , increasing emphasis on low-code/no-code BPM platforms for faster application development and process automation, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to enhance process intelligence and decision-making, the rise of robotic process automation (RPA) as a complementary technology to BPM for automating repetitive tasks, the growing focus on customer journey mapping and customer-centric BPM to improve customer experiences, the adoption of cloud-based BPM solutions for scalability and remote work enablement, and the expansion of BPM into industry-specific applications, such as healthcare and financial services, to address sector-specific challenges and compliance requirements are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Business Process Management Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 92

Figures - 74

Business process management (BPM) is a discipline that focuses on the design, modeling, execution, monitoring, and optimization of business processes. It is a holistic approach to managing business processes that aims to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and agility.

Prominent Players in Business Process Management Market

Appian

Automation Anywhere

Bizagi

Celoxis

Fujitsu

IBM

K2

Kissflow

Mendix

Nintex

Oracle

OutSystems

Pegasystems

ProcessMaker

Salesforce

SAP

ServiceNow

Software AG

TIBCO

UiPath

Wrike

Zoho

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/business-process-management-market

Business Process Management (BPM) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Business process management (BPM) dominated the global online market as it provides the core tools and capabilities for modelling, automating, managing, and optimizing business processes. It serves as the foundation for BPM initiatives.

Automation is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the automation is the leading segment as it allows organizations to automate repetitive and manual tasks, reducing the time and effort required to complete processes. This efficiency leads to cost savings and improved productivity.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/business-process-management-market

North America is the leading Market Due to the Well-established and Mature IT Ecosystem

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the well-established and mature IT ecosystem. The region has been early adopters of digital transformation initiatives. BPM is a critical component of digital transformation efforts, leading to high demand for BPM solutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Business Process Management market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Business Process Management.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/business-process-management-market

Key Developments in Business Process Management Market

IBM introduced new tools to help businesses eliminate data and analytics silos, enabling them to quickly make decisions based on data and overcome unexpected obstacles.

Key Questions Answered in Business Process Management Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Wireless Microphone Market

Global Business Intelligence (Bi) Market

Global Telecom Generator Market

Global Network Automation Market

Global Data Center Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com