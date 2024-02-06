Leading Insurance Provider Chooses Bridgeline’s HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing software, announced today a new partnership with a national insurance provider to implement Bridgeline’s HawkSearch on its customer resources portal and app.

HawkSearch will support the company's growth strategy by integrating its AI-powered search to allow clients to navigate thousands of pages within its customer service portal and claim management app. The Insurance Company has over $4 billion in assets, some of the highest ratings in the nation, and serves tens of thousands of customers through its customer resources online.

The insurance company is leveraging HawkSearch’s Rapid UI to quickly launch its site search to help clients and prospective clients find FAQs, policy information, and documents in their online resource library. The FAQ section uses accordion functionality for ease of navigation, while the Pages tab directs users to the appropriate content. With HawkSearch’s Rapid UI and developer portal, the insurance company’s in-house team will be able implement HawkSearch themselves, exemplifying the seamless integration of Bridgeline's technology with the client's existing site infrastructure.

HawkSearch will also incorporate AI-driven policy recommendations and merchandising rules to promote additional products available specific to the state of origin to drive increased order value and conversion.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, comments on the collaboration: "Our work with this insurance provider demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced search solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients. By integrating HawkSearch, we will improve the user experience for the company's diverse client base."

