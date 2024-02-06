SP Plus Corporation Implements Technology-Based Parking Management Innovations at Miami Valley Hospital

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, announces it is now operating and managing five parking facilities with its Sphere™ technology platform at Miami Valley Hospital, in Dayton, Ohio.



The implementation of Sphere Commerce Digital Ticket technology for Miami Valley Hospital features gated entry and exits, along with a completely digital experience – including QR code capability, and a digital ticket, eliminating the need for paper tickets. In addition, Sphere License Plate Recognition (LPR) makes access to the hospital as simple as driving-in.

Additionally, if individuals are planning to be at the hospital for multiple days, an added convenience is the ability to make a parking reservation in advance to save time.

“This project has increased the efficiency and overall management of our six parking garages to provide a better experience for patients, staff, and physicians,” said a Miami Valley Hospital spokesperson.

The Sphere technology platform by SP+ spans the company’s industry-leading suite of solutions. Sphere supports the SP+ commitment to delivering enhanced end-to-end mobility solutions.

“Revolutionizing accessibility and convenience, our latest Sphere project at Miami Valley Hospital ensures seamless navigation and efficient parking solutions, prioritizing the well-being of patients and visitors alike,” said Tyler Hagerman, Regional Manager II, SP+ Corporation.

Miami Valley Hospital, part of Premier Health, has served Dayton and Southwest Ohio since 1980, offering a wide range of advanced, innovative care. The hospital is the region’s most experienced Level 1 Trauma Center, providing the highest level of care for the most critically injured patients.

