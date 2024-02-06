Vaultinum, a leading player in Tech Due Diligence and Legal Tech, announces the arrival of Stephane Pere as CRO

GENEVA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultinum, a leading player in Tech Due Diligence and Legal Tech, has appointed Stephane Pere as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a strong background in international tech and media, Stephane Pere’s mission will be to drive the company's growth and strategic positioning.



Before joining Vaultinum, Stephane Pere served as an independent Strategic Advisor to SaaS providers in both Europe and the US, playing a key role in steering companies towards success. His tenure at The Economist, where he served as Chief Data Officer and was a member of the Executive Committee, saw him pioneering the development of data science, analytics, and data activation capabilities. Stephane holds a Master of Science in Management from EM Lyon, as well as a Master in Law and a Post-Graduate in Intellectual Property Law from Paris Panthéon-Assas University. His extensive knowledge of the tech entrepreneurial landscape and his influential network in the tech and media sectors position Stephane to lead revenue generation strategies at Vaultinum

Philippe Thomas, CEO of Vaultinum, emphasised the strategic significance of Stephane Pere's appointment, stating, "Stephane's background in the startup ecosystem and his experience at The Economist bring the perfect blend of innovation and strategic insight that Vaultinum needs. His expertise will uncover the full potential of the market and help the company accelerate growth."

Vaultinum is confident that Stephane Pere's strategic acumen, extensive tech industry experience, and background in law will fortify the company's position as an industry leader. His appointment as CRO represents a crucial milestone for Vaultinum as it continues to innovate and shape the future of tech solutions.

Vaultinum is a trusted independent third-party specialising in Tech Due Diligence and IP protection of digital assets. Since 1976, Vaultinum has enabled thousands of digital businesses and investors to secure their innovations by providing solutions to protect their IP, mitigate cyber and software risks, and understand the AI maturity and scalability of a tech asset.

