Weston Wood Solutions Launches Their Smart Forest™ Stewardship, Pledging to Plant and Protect 25,000 Trees in Canada

Weston Wood Solutions , a leading North American millwork company, is making headlines with its latest stride toward sustainability and environmental responsibility through the launch of the Smart Forest™ Stewardship initiative.



Starting in 2024, Weston Wood Solutions is embarking upon an important journey to plant, preserve, and protect up to 25,000 trees across Canada in partnership with Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFT), a social enterprise that delivers climate solutions through technology-enhanced sustainable forestry programs.

This initiative signifies a major commitment by Weston Wood Solutions to uphold environmental values. "Our collaboration with CFT not only allows us to contribute to greening our nation but also underscores our dedication to sustainable business practices for the long haul," declared Alan Lechem, CEO of Weston Wood Solutions.

At the heart of the Smart Forest™ Stewardship initiative lies Weston Wood Solutions' vision of harmonizing industry with nature. It serves as a testament to the company's belief in responsible resource management and its role in nurturing a healthier planet. "By investing in the future of our forests, we are investing in the future of our community, employees, and the planet," Lechem emphasized.

Smart Forest™ Stewardship is more than just a reforestation effort; it represents a holistic approach to sustainable forest management and protection. The program encompasses educational resources, employee and community engagement, and advanced technologies for monitoring and nurturing forest growth. This comprehensive strategy ensures the enduring health and vitality of Canada’s forest ecosystems.

Weston Wood Solutions is proud to take a leading role in environmental stewardship within the millwork industry. Through this initiative, the company aims to inspire other businesses to take meaningful steps toward a greener and more sustainable future.

For further details about Smart Forest™ Stewardship and Weston Wood Solutions' sustainable initiatives, please visit the WWS sustainability page .

