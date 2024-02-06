Arhaus Unveils Second Volume of Its Editorial Series Storied, ‘Bellissimo Segreto’





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, debuts ‘Bellissimo Segreto,’ the second volume of its editorial series Storied, a compilation of imagery and storytelling developed to commemorate the brand's artisan partnerships built over the years. Since its inception in 1986, Arhaus has traveled the world to forge enduring relationships with vendors, driven by a commitment to source products directly from the talented craftspeople who create them. In addition to a printed book available in Arhaus showrooms nationwide, the Italian stories and collections of 'Bellissimo Segreto' can be explored beginning today at Arhaus.com/Segreto . The introductory volume of Storied, 'Rooted: A Story Not Common,' highlighted a family of woodworking artisans in Mexico and was released last fall.

“When my father and I founded Arhaus, we were determined to do things differently by collaborating directly with artisans around the world to craft beautiful, high quality pieces that couldn’t be found anywhere else,” said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. “Storied shares the magic created through those collaborations and offers our customers the opportunity to connect with the origins and craftsmanship behind their cherished pieces that will tell a story in their home for many years to come.”

Storied Volume II, ‘Bellissimo Segreto,’ is a testament to the passion, creativity, and commitment that defines artisanship in Italy and a celebration of the rich narratives behind Arhaus’ Italian-made collections. With an unwavering dedication to their craft, Arhaus’ Italian partners bring a unique set of capabilities that enrich the Arhaus brand. From fabric weavers at a century-old textile mill to skilled chairmakers, woodworkers, sculptors, welders, and painters throughout Italy, each partner contributes to the distinctiveness and authenticity of Arhaus' collections.

“We are delighted to introduce ‘Bellissimo Segreto’ as a testament to our Italian partnerships, some of which were established decades ago, and all of which have been instrumental in building our brand. We are thrilled to continue this series and look forward to telling the Arhaus story through future volumes,” said Reed.

Discover five chapters within ‘Bellissimo Segreto,’ each revealing unique stories behind some of Arhaus' most iconic Italian pieces and collections:

I. UN FILO D’ORO “A Golden Thread” The Como Fabric Collection

A century-old textile mill near Lake Como serves as the birthplace of Arhaus’ rich and luxurious Como Fabric Collection. Named after the picturesque lake, this collection boasts earth-toned upholstery woven from natural fibers, imparting soft, dimensional textures to seating silhouettes from the curved lines of the Gianni Sectional and Bianca Sofa to the classic wingback of the Giorgio Swivel Chair .

II. SIMBOLI DI FORZA “Symbols of Strength” Italian Dining Chairs

In Manzano, a region known as the "chair triangle," generations of artisans collaborate to create everyday seating, balancing classic and modern traits. Arhaus’ beloved Bottoni , Rodin , and Ally dining chairs are among those crafted in this area, featuring timeless elegance.

III. L’ESSENZA “The Essence” The Bell’Arte Collection

Rino, a master artisan, develops the hand-painted designs of the Bell’Arte Collection , working alongside his daughters Sara and Monika. Each piece is a modern-day family heirloom, hand-finished with expressive designs, intricate brushstrokes, and signed with your family’s name alongside Rino’s own, as his personal wish for a lifetime of enjoyment.

IV. L’ECO DELLE COLLINE “The Echo of the Hills” Italian Stone

Carrara, home to the world's richest marble basin, provides the smooth, bright white, and blue-gray marble used in some of Arhaus’ most beautiful collections, from the modern Vesuvius Console Table to the classic Ilaria Dining Table .

V. UN RIFLESSO DI LEI “Her Reflection” Italian Lighting

A group of artisan partners with over 40 years of experience create stunning lighting fixtures inspired by nature and classic ornate metalwork, showcasing raw, essential materials through Arhaus’ Fiore , Le Cage , Viticcio , Aubrey , Ramsey , and Arnett collections.

‘Bellissimo Segreto’ launches today with a printed book, video and digital elements across Arhaus.com , the Arhaus blog Unabridged “Stories for Artful Living” at Arhaus.com/Unabridged , and the brand’s social media channels. To discover the first volume of Storied, ‘Rooted: A Story Not Common’ visit Arhaus.com/Rooted . To find a showroom near you, visit Arhaus.com/Stores .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 90 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .