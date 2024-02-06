FloQast Achieves $100M in Annual Recurring Revenue, Rides Global Momentum into 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced it has attained $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - a historic milestone showcasing robust growth and market leadership in more than a decade of growth for the company. This accomplishment marks a transformative year for FloQast, highlighted by an expanding customer roster, international expansion, and numerous accolades.



"Reaching the $100M ARR milestone is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of the entire FloQast team,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. “When we started this journey, $100M ARR was our ambitious financial goal — I literally wrote it on a whiteboard next to my desk — and hitting it is an extraordinary achievement that we are immensely proud of. This accomplishment is the result of a collective effort, and we wouldn't be here without the day-to-day contributions of every team member. We look forward to carrying this growth into 2024 and beyond.”

Throughout the year, FloQast achieved remarkable success, unveiling an array of accomplishments:

This collection of achievements underscores FloQast's commitment to excellence, innovation, and continued growth in the ever-evolving landscape of accounting workflow automation.

