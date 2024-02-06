Progress Enables Developers to Accelerate Application Modernization with Latest Release of OpenEdge

With new features such as incremental build support, OpenTelemetry integration and dynamic data masking, developers can build robust, more secure business applications while optimizing performance



BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced the latest release of Progress® OpenEdge®, the flagship application development platform used by over 100,000 customers across the globe to simplify the delivery of mission-critical business applications. By leveraging the new features and enhancements of OpenEdge 12.8, organizations can optimize their development processes, improve database performance, enhance application security and stay current with the evolving technology landscape.

“For decades, Progress has provided the technology businesses need to not only run effectively, but to thrive as markets evolve and end-user needs change,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “Whether you're an ABL developer seeking enhanced productivity tools, a database administrator aiming to streamline management tasks or a security-conscious professional striving to protect critical assets, OpenEdge 12.8 enables you to develop, deploy and manage business applications that are more secure, scalable and agile.”

Developer Productivity

OpenEdge 12.8 enhances developer productivity by equipping ABL (Advanced Business Language) developers with tools and features to streamline their workflows, including:

OpenEdge 12.8 integrates OpenTelemetry, a powerful observability framework, with instrumentation to provide operational metrics and trace information. Metrics assist in managing your OpenEdge applications, while traces provide developers with deep insights into application performance to identify code bottlenecks and optimize application performance. Faster turn-around on builds: With incremental build support, developers can change their codebase and quickly rebuild only the affected parts. This significantly reduces build times, enabling faster iterations and accelerated development cycles.



Integration and Management

OpenEdge 12.8 delivers advancements in application integration and environment management through improved monitoring and administration capabilities.

A state-of-the-art, cloud-ready tool and APIs that simplify managing OpenEdge applications. OECC provides centralized monitoring, administration and diagnostics, integrating popular Application Performance Management (APM) tools that are likely already in your environment. Database online maintenance: This release includes various database improvements that enable more administrative tasks to be performed online, eliminating the need for downtime for offline maintenance operations. It also offers a variety of performance improvements, especially in the areas of database scan/repair and backup/restore.



Application and Data Protections

OpenEdge 12.8 introduces several features to reinforce application security and help safeguard critical data.

OpenEdge 12.8 supports HSMs, which help provide a more secure environment for cryptographic operations, facilitating the protection of sensitive data and supporting compliance with stringent security standards. Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 support: OpenEdge 12.8 adopts OpenSSL 3.1, the latest version of the open-source cryptographic library which supports TLS 1.3. This helps enhance security protocols and cryptographic algorithms to promote robust encryption and data integrity for OpenEdge applications.



OpenEdge is the leading platform for developing enterprise applications needing high performance, high availability and flexible deployment options for extensibility, scalability, security and reliability. Developers around the world are using the OpenEdge application development platform to build innovative business applications that are the backbone of healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and other industries.

OpenEdge 12.8 application development platform is available today. For more information, visit https://www.progress.com/openedge/whats-new or register for the What’s New In OpenEdge 12.8 webinar occurring February 22.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com .

Progress and OpenEdge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.