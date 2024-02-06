nuEra Cannabis Becomes a Vertically Integrated Illinois Powerhouse with Ieso Acquisition

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis (“nuEra” or “the Company”), a leading Illinois cannabis retailer, has marked a significant expansion milestone by becoming a fully vertically integrated player with the closing of its strategic acquisition of Ieso, which holds one of only 20 full-scale cultivation licenses in the state.



The transaction brings a substantial cultivation facility located in Murphysboro, IL, under nuEra’s umbrella, including:

An 85,000 square-foot facility, of which 36,000 square feet are under greenhouse and indoor cultivation, with potential expansion capabilities of up to 210,000 square feet of flowering canopy

A complete hydrocarbon extraction operation

A commercial kitchen

A license to transport cannabis products to dispensaries statewide

nuEra and Ieso are both pioneers of the Illinois cannabis industry, as they were original licensees from the inception of the state’s pilot medical cannabis program in 2015. Privately owned nuEra has grown and established itself as a top player in Illinois, the third-largest cannabis market in the country. Contrastingly, publicly traded companies in the cannabis space have reeled from low stock prices and unfavorable credit markets over the last year.

nuEra Cannabis Pursues Bold Multipoint Expansion Strategy in 2024

Realizing Maximum Potential with a Dispensary in Dekalb

In a bold move underscoring its growth trajectory, nuEra has also announced plans to open a new dispensary in DeKalb, Illinois, by spring 2024. This expansion is part of a larger strategy to maximize the Company’s presence in the Prairie State. nuEra is under contract to reach the maximum dispensary count allowed in Illinois by year’s end, putting the family-operated company on equal footing in the state with the largest multistate operators.

Process and Product Revamps, New and Innovative Brand Plans

As part of the acquisition process, nuEra has been working with the Ieso team to revamp cultivar selection, cultivation practices, and sales and marketing strategies at the facility since early 2023.

The improvements in operations have increased cultivation yields, and the Company has introduced multiple new brands and categories of products, including:

nuEra, its revamped premium line, which won High Times Cannabis Cup awards in both the flower and edibles categories in the summer of 2023

Midweek Friday, a budget-friendly line of “shareable” cannabis that recently made its debut

Interstate 420, which, within a few short months following its launch, was identified by cannabis data analytics firm Headset as one of the top five flower brands in Illinois and the fastest-growing brand in the state

“2023 was a year of growth and transformation for nuEra, and in this new year, we have even bigger plans in store,” said nuEra Founder and Chairman Bob Fitzsimmons. “Riseau, a new line of beverages, will launch in the spring; a new medically focused brand offering products with high alternative cannabinoid ratios is in the works; and we’re formulating a complete revamp of our edibles line, among many other plans.”

As nuEra transitions into this new growth phase, the Company remains dedicated to its core values of quality, integrity, and community engagement. This vertical integration marks a significant step toward achieving the Company’s vision of being a leading cannabis retailer and cultivator in the region.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is an Illinois-born, family-owned and operated Cannabis retailer and wholesaler. As one of the original medical licensees in the state, we have played a significant role in shaping the cannabis industry from its inception. Today, we stand proudly as one of the largest independent, vertically integrated operators in Illinois.

The name nuEra highlights the fact that legalization in Illinois didn’t just change the laws on the books – it unleashed a whole new era of cannabis: an era in which cannabis is safer, higher quality and available in a greater variety than ever before.

About Ieso:

Founded at the inception of the Medical Cannabis Pilot Program in the State of Illinois, Ieso is an original cultivation licensee comprised of a collection of knowledgeable, established industry professionals who are thoughtful about the products they create. The Ieso team’s knowledge base spans horticulture and technology sectors – industries that are critical to successful operation in the cannabis space.

From Ieso’s grow team to sales, the company is comprised of industry professionals with experience building organizational practices and knowledge gained from working in other cannabis industry environments like dispensaries and cultivation centers.

