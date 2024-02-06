Chinese Culture and Entertainment Group Yuewen Expands Global Reach Through IP Awards

Beijing, China, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 5th, the highly anticipated Yuewen Global IP Awards, which was grandly held in Singapore, made its debut broadcast on Tencent Video. This marked a significant milestone for the prestigious awards ceremony as it expanded its reach beyond national borders, reflecting its ambition to establish a global presence.

Yuewen, Chinese Culture and Entertainment Group, mainly develops intellectual property (IP) based on online literature. It is known for trailblazing a pay-to-read model in China’s online literature industry, which has made it one of the most popular choices for authors looking to earn a living from online fiction. It has over 200 million monthly active users in all platforms.

The awards celebrates Chinese literature and recognises distinguished authors, creators, and artists in the field, as well as commemorates their works across digital entertainment mediums such as animation, film, TV series, and games.

There was a total of 21 categories, such as “most anticipated adaptation,” “most influential adapted character,” “outstanding author of the year,” and “most outstanding impact of the year.” Global distribution deals have already been sealed for nearly 70 percent of the award-winning IPs.





Hou Xiaonan, the CEO and President of Yuewen, took the stage to present the “outstanding impact actor of adaptations” award to Chinese star Dylan Wang. Hou Xiaonan, who also served as the producer of the TV series “Guardians of the Dafeng”, has led Yuewen to release a series of popular works, including the TV series “Joy of Life”, “A Lifelong Journey”, the film “Hi, Mom!”, and the animated series “Battle Through the Heavens”.

The highly anticipated “Guardians of the Dafeng” featuring Dylan Wang will be Yuewen's major production in 2024. During the prestigious ceremony, “Guardians of the Dafeng” was recognized with the esteemed title of " most anticipated adaptation."

Through the award ceremony, Hou Xiaonan aimed to enhance the global influence of Yuewen’s original IPs. In the last two decades, the Chinese online literature industry has been at the cutting edge of technological and business innovation, and many Chinese IPs have won over audiences around the world.

Hou joined Yuewen in 2020. He is also the vice president of the platform and content group at global tech and entertainment titan Tencent, Yuewen’s parent company. Since taking on his role at Yuewen, Hou has made IP a top priority, working with global partners to build a comprehensive ecosystem and industrial chain to adapt web novels into animation, comics, movies, games, television series, and merchandise. During his tenure, accelerating globalization became Yuewen’s strategic direction.

This mature IP ecosystem has contributed to Yuewen’s popularity among content creators, as they can not only find an audience for their writing, but can also maximize the value of their creation.

Yuewen has also partnered with creative teams from the US, the UK, India, Japan, and Singapore to develop original IP for the global market and apply the same business model used for Chinese IP. For example, “My Vampire System,” written by British author JKSManga and published on WebNovel, Yuewen’s international platform, has been translated into six languages and adapted into audiobook and comic versions.

In 2022, Chinese web novels were added to the British Library’s collection for the first time. Of the 16 works, all were originally published by Yuewen.

