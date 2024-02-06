Agital Acquires Go Fish Digital, Harnessing Visionary AI Technologies & Award-Winning SEO Expertise

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital , the agency delivering measurable business results to marketers and business leaders, announced today the acquisition of Go Fish Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO) and a pioneer in leveraging AI and LLMs to revolutionize consulting services. The partnership provides clients of both companies with award-winning innovation, industry-leading SEO optimization, and the combined expertise of two teams that are recognized leaders in the industry.



Agital is committed to delivering enterprise-level impact and solutions to clients of all sizes by bringing together best-of-class technologies and leaders. Integrating Go Fish Digital's dynamic approach and cutting-edge AI technology into Agital's diverse service offering will strengthen the teams’ collective ability to drive performance for clients across their entire customer journey.

"We are excited to add Go Fish Digital to the Agital ecosystem, to integrate their team’s incredible expertise and innovative technologies to ultimately enhance our clients’ brand presence," said Jeff Reynolds, CEO at Agital. "Go Fish Digital’s unique data-driven and AI-optimized approach will allow us to elevate our existing service offerings and solidify our position as a trailblazer in digital marketing solutions.”

Go Fish Digital's existing services include SEO, paid media advertising, digital PR, content marketing, and online reputation management, and its clients include Amazon, GEICO, and 23&Me. The company’s executive leadership, management, and staff roles will remain consistent in serving its existing client base following the acquisition, and clients can expect their day-to-day work with Go Fish Digital to continue without interruption as the company leverages Agital's resources to enrich its services.

"We are eager to bring our data and client-first approach to marketing strategies and brand presence to the rapidly growing Agital ecosystem," said RJ Wilson, President at Go Fish Digital. "Partnering with Agital will enable us to scale our services and deliver even better results, driving significant value for our clients."

Go Fish Digital’s technology suite is now available to all Agital customers. For more information, please visit agital.com .

About Agital

Agital unites agile strategies and innovative technology to deliver marketing services that create measurable impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients’ core business objectives.

Agital’s full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces, and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com.

About Go Fish Digital

Founded in 2005 by Brian Patterson and Dan Hinckley, Go Fish Digital (GFD) is an award-winning digital marketing agency comprised of more than 60 technical and creative professionals. Headquartered in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, the team provides services to clients across the US and abroad.

GFD’s expertise spans a full suite of digital marketing services, including Search Engine Optimization, Digital PR, Content Marketing, Paid Advertising, Web Development, Online Reputation Management, Social Media, and Analytics.

