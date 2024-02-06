Questerre appoints Jauvonne Kitto to the Board

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) is pleased to announce that Ms. Jauvonne Kitto has joined the Board of Directors of Questerre.

Ms. Kitto has over 25 years’ experience with First Nations in Canada focusing on executive management, corporate governance, and advocacy. She has been the lead negotiator for numerous major Indigenous rights agreements and related energy and infrastructure projects. She is a co-founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the Saa Dene Group, a holding company for a diverse group of Indigenous-owned or controlled businesses. Prior thereto, she was executive director of the Fort McKay First Nation. She is actively involved with several non-profit organizations and Indigenous self-governments.

Bjorn Inge Tonnessen, Chairman of Questerre, commented, “We are thrilled to have Ms. Kitto join our Board. Her wealth of experience with First Nations and energy projects will be invaluable as we advance our zero-emissions industrial park projects.”

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the energy industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) including the Company’s views on advancing its zero-emissions industrial park projects. Forward-looking statements are based on several material factors, expectations, or assumptions of Questerre which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Questerre believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Questerre can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further, events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation: certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Questerre's public disclosure documents. Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other factors may be found under in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Questerre undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.