Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2023-2033 Featuring Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Centogene, and Alithea Genomics

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe NGS market was valued at $1.71 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $5.72 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is experiencing growth primarily due to several key factors. These include the declining expenses associated with genome sequencing, the promising applications of NGS in oncology, the increasing prevalence of population-wide genomic research, governmental support for the integration of NGS in healthcare, and the superior attributes of NGS technology when compared to other sequencing methods.







The Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, specifically within the library preparation and sequencing segments, is witnessing substantial growth. Library preparation involves the crucial steps of DNA or RNA fragmentation, amplification, and indexing, making it a fundamental component of NGS workflows. In this context, the market is characterized by the increasing demand for high-throughput and efficient library preparation kits and systems, driven by the expanding applications of NGS in genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine.



The sequencing step, which follows library preparation, is equally significant. Europe's NGS market is marked by a rising adoption of advanced sequencing platforms, including Illumina and Oxford Nanopore technologies, owing to their ability to deliver accurate and rapid sequencing results. This growth is fueled by the escalating need for genomic analysis in various fields, such as healthcare, agriculture, and microbiology, highlighting the pivotal role of library preparation and sequencing products in advancing NGS capabilities in the European region.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The Europe NGS market is consolidated, with a few players accounting for most of the market share. Key players in the Europe NGS market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of NGS platforms, consumables, and services.



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Centogene N.V.

Alithea Genomics

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



Research Methodology



1 Markets

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Key Findings

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 NGS: Overview

1.2.2 Historical Trends

1.2.3 Comparative Analysis of Various Technologies

1.2.4 NGS Market: Overview

1.2.5 Emerging NGS Technologies

1.2.5.1 In-Situ Sequencing

1.2.5.2 Microscopy-Based Sequencing

1.2.5.3 Future of Ultra-High Throughput NGS

1.2.6 Current Market Scenario

1.2.6.1 For Researchers

1.2.6.2 For Diagnostics

1.2.7 COVID-19 Impact on the NGS Market

1.2.8 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2.8.1 Key Entities in Supply Chain

1.2.9 Research Publications

1.2.10 Primary Insights

1.2.11 Pricing Analysis

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.3.2 Business Drivers

1.3.2.1 Decreasing Cost of Genome Sequencing

1.3.2.2 Potential of NGS in the Field of Oncology Research and as a Companion Diagnostic for Oncology in Clinical Settings

1.3.2.3 Growing Number of Population-Wide Sequencing Studies and Government Initiatives to Integrate NGS in Healthcare

1.3.2.4 Advantages of NGS Technology over Other Technologies

1.3.3 Business Restraints

1.3.3.1 Concerns Surrounding the Privacy of Patient Genomic Data

1.3.3.2 Lack of Complete Reimbursement Coverage for NGS Testing

1.3.4 Business Opportunities

1.3.4.1 Evolving Regulatory Landscape for Clinical NGS

1.3.4.2 Growing Number of Gene Mutations across Various Diseases



2 Europe

2.1 Europe NGS Market

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

2.1.3 Market Dynamics

2.1.3.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.4 Key Distributors

2.1.5 Genome Projects

2.1.6 Market Sizing and Forecast, by Value

2.1.6.1 Europe NGS Market (by Offering), by Value

2.1.6.1.1 Europe NGS Market (Equipment), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Company), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1.1 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Illumina, Inc.), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1.2 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1.3 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.), by Value

2.1.6.1.1.1.4 Europe NGS Market (Equipment, by Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.), by Value

2.1.6.1.2 Europe NGS Market (Equipment), by Volume

2.1.6.1.3 Europe NGS Market (by Throughput), by Value

2.1.6.1.4 Europe NGS Market (by Throughput), by Volume

2.1.6.2 Europe NGS Market (by End User)

2.1.6.2.1 Europe NGS Market (Academic and Research Institutes, by Offering)

2.1.6.2.2 Europe NGS Market (Clinical Laboratories, by Offering)

2.1.6.2.3 Europe NGS Market (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, by Offering)

2.1.6.2.4 Europe NGS Market (Other End Users, by Offering)

2.1.6.3 Europe NGS Market (by Technology Type)

2.1.6.4 Europe NGS Market (by Application)

2.1.6.4.1 Europe NGS Market (Application, by Clinical Diagnostics)

2.1.6.4.2 Europe NGS Market (Application, by Research)

2.1.6.5 Europe NGS Market (by Country)

2.1.6.5.1 Germany

2.1.6.5.2 U.K.

2.1.6.5.3 France

2.1.6.5.4 Italy

2.1.6.5.5 Spain

2.1.6.5.6 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Corporate Strategies

3.1.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.2.3 Business Expansions and Funding

3.1.3 Business Strategies

3.1.3.1 Product Launches/Upgradations/Approvals

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth-Share Analysis for the NGS Market (by End User)

3.4 Growth-Share Analysis for the NGS Market (by Throughput)

3.5 Company Profiles

3.5.1 Company Overview

3.5.2 Role Played in the NGS Market

3.5.3 Recent Developments

3.5.4 Financials

3.5.5 Target Customers

3.5.6 Analyst Perception

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sisqk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment