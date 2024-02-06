Tiara Yachts to Debut EX 54 at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show

HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts, a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, will unveil the newest addition to its inboard, EX series, the EX 54, at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), February 14-18. Attendees will be the first to see the vessel at Tiara Yachts’ display at One Herald Plaza, D Dock.



Previously announced in December, the EX 54 embodies the same flexible luxury evident in the flagship EX 60 and marks the second addition to the company’s EX Series product portfolio.

“We are very excited to debut the EX 54 at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. “The vessel is a testament to our legacy of inspired luxury and an example of a new age of flexible design and performance that Tiara plans to carry through 2024 and beyond. We hope our customers are impressed with the EX 54 and share the same excitement as we do.”

In addition to the EX 54, Tiara Yachts will also showcase its inboard EX 60, Tiara’s largest model, along with several highly sought-after outboard models from its Luxury Express (LE), Luxury Sport (LS), and Luxury Crossover (LX) lines, including the 48 LE, 48 LS, 38 LS and 34 LX. The Tiara Yachts 43 LS, 38 LS and 34 LS will be on display optioned with the recently introduced Fishing Modules and Equipment.

Billed as the largest boat and yacht show in the world, with more than 1,000 boats on display and 100,000+ visitors annually, Miami International Boat Show attendees can set appointments to visit the Tiara Yachts display and tour the EX 54, and other models, with a factory-authorized dealer. Media and press walk throughs are also available by request.

The 2024 Miami Boat Show culminates on Tiara Yachts’ 50th Anniversary (Sunday, February 18th), another important milestone for the company. Guests can look forward to a celebratory day in the Tiara Yachts display, recognizing their Anniversary.

For more information regarding the EX 54 and for a full list of models on display, please visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.