Europe Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2024: Analysis and Forecasts 2023-2033 Featuring bioMerieux, DiaSorin, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Tecan Trading, & Siemens Healthineers

The Europe emerging infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at $4.70 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $7.85 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% between 2023 and 2033

The market for diagnosing emerging infectious diseases is experiencing growth due to several key factors. These factors encompass the economic impact of infectious diseases, financial support from governments through funding and partnerships, rising demand for point-of-care and syndromic testing, and advancements in molecular diagnostics technology.







The European emerging infectious disease diagnostics market is characterized by a diverse array of methods and techniques aimed at identifying and detecting infectious agents swiftly and accurately. This sector plays a crucial role in the timely diagnosis of diseases, facilitating appropriate treatment decisions and public health responses.

Within Europe, microbiological culture remains a fundamental method, involving the cultivation of patient specimens on specialized growth media to isolate and identify specific pathogens. This allows for the precise determination of the causative organism and an assessment of its susceptibility to antimicrobial agents. In addition, molecular diagnostics, a rapidly evolving field, is gaining prominence.

Techniques like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) are extensively employed, offering highly sensitive and specific pathogen identification, even at low concentrations. With ongoing technological advancements and a growing emphasis on public health, the European market for emerging infectious disease diagnostics is poised for continuous development and innovation.

Some of the prominent names in this market are:

bioMerieux S.A

DiaSorin S.p.A

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Tecan Trading AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

