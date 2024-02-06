Homeland Security Market to Surpass 912.64 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Escalating Cyberattack Threats

Westford, USA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, growing public safety concerns, particularly in urban environments, have spurred a notable uptick in investments directed towards innovative technologies and comprehensive solutions to bolster situational awareness, emergency response capabilities, and effective disaster management in the homeland security market .

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Homeland Security Market”

Pages - 157

Tables – 101

Figures – 80

The escalating frequency and growing sophistication of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, government networks, and private organizations have ignited a surge in demand homeland security market.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/homeland-security-market

Prominent Players in Homeland Security Market

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

IBM

FLIR Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.

Unisys

Elbit Systems Ltd.

SAIC

Harris Corporation

Boeing

Leido

CACI International Inc.

Ernst & Young Global Limited

IBM Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

KPMG International Cooperative

PwC

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Border Security Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Pivotal Role in Regulating Critical Engine Functions

Border security segment has emerged as a dominant force within the global homeland security market, driven primarily by the escalating incidence of unlawful cross-country smuggling activities involving prohibited commodities in many nations.

The market in North America has asserted its dominance in the global homeland security market, primarily owing to its sustained commitment to military modernization and improvement programs. The region's strategic focus on bolstering its defense capabilities has positioned it as a key driver of growth within the industry.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/homeland-security-market

Cybersecurity Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Proliferation of Cyber Threats

Cybersecurity segment has surged to become the fastest-growing component within the global homeland security market. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the proliferation of cyber threats and the critical need for safeguarding sensitive digital infrastructure.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region have emerged as the fastest-growing hub within the global homeland security market, driven by a confluence of factors. One significant catalyst for this growth is the accelerating pace of police force modernization initiatives across many regional countries.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the homeland security market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Homeland Security Market

In 2022, the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced its commitment to bolstering cybersecurity efforts. IBM revealed its plan to expand its cyber security Centre footprint by inauguring a state-of-the-art cyber security facility. This facility is strategically designed to provide critical support to federal agencies, aiding them in effectively mitigating both existing and potential cybersecurity threats. This move by IBM underscores the growing significance of advanced cybersecurity solutions in safeguarding sensitive data and digital infrastructure.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. recently made waves in the defense industry by introducing the RF-7850D, a groundbreaking innovation. This cutting-edge creation is the world's smallest multi-channel, multi-mission vehicle radio.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/homeland-security-market

Key Questions Answered in Homeland Security Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global 3D IC Market

Global Thermoelectric Module Market

Global Micro Server IC Market

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com