NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 6, 2024

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.









PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded

Wael Sawan 02 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 169,937

Sinead Gorman 02 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 101,051

Philippa Bounds 02 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 36,298

Robertus Mooldijk 02 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 46,463

Rachel Solway 02 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 36,415

Huibert Vigeveno 02 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 64,229

Zoe Yujnovich 02 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 62,194

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.







This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70