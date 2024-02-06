Caitlin Iseler joins Diversified Search Group as Head of Culture, Practice Leader and Managing Director in the Software Technology Sector

Philadelphia PA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group (DSG), one of the nation’s top ten executive search firms, has announced that Caitlin Iseler has been appointed Practice Leader and Managing Director, Software Technology and is based in Philadelphia and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Prior to joining DSG, Iseler was a partner at another executive search and advisory firm, the founder of a software-focused executive search firm and the founder of Happyly, an HR Tech software business, which is a partner to DSG. Happyly’s tools help users (Happiers) accomplish personal wellness goals – from improving mental and physical health to strengthening teammate connections.

“As a VC-backed founder and talent advisor Caitlin approaches every client and engagement with a listen-first approach to ensure the best long-term fit for investors, companies and executives alike,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO at Diversified Search Group. “We’re so thrilled to welcome Caitlin to our team and to leverage her expertise for the benefit of our clients and candidates.”

In addition to her role leading the practice at the firm, Iseler brings her passion for employee engagement and company culture to share internally and externally with clients through Happyly, a corporate engagement platform designed to unite teams through volunteerism and wellness activities. DSG is excited to partner with Happyly to streamline the process of bringing teams together in meaningful ways.

"The opportunity to join Aileen and DSG is a full circle moment bringing together my experience in executive search, passion for working with technology companies and creating exceptional cultures. It’s a gift when you can work with people you respect and have an impact in ways that connect to your personal purpose.” said Iseler. “I'm blown away by the collective brands that make DSG special and the teams’ commitment to making a difference in the world and elevating diverse leadership. I’m also enthused about Happyly’s partnership with DSG and how the collective expertise and passions can win together."

Iseler has a personal concentration in general management (CEOs, CFOs, CHROs/CPOs and Go-to-market) leadership. She has spent the past 20 years both as an executive search founder and as a partner in a large global consulting firm working with PE backed software companies. Her personal expertise is placing values aligned executives in high growth companies that connect culture and great care of people with positive business outcomes.

“Caitlin is an experienced founder, entrepreneur, and advisor with proven experience working with leadership teams focused on culture as a performance driver. As DSG continues to focus on our ambitions in the Technology sector, Caitlin’s leadership will be instrumental to our next phase of growth," said Megan Shattuck, Vice Chair and Global Managing Partner, Corporate Practice Leader at Diversified Search Group.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP



Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in transformational leadership advisory for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

