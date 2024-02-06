HbA1c Testing Market Projected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Diabetes Prevalence and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HbA1c Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global HbA1c Testing Market Shows Promising Growth with North America Leading the Charge

The global HbA1c testing market is poised for significant growth, offering lucrative opportunities in various segments, including hospital & clinic, diagnostic laboratories, homecare, and research institutions. A robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% is projected from 2024 to 2030, with an estimated market size of $3.4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

An increase in the incidence of diabetes worldwide and a surge in awareness about glycemic control are key factors propelling the market forward. With a comprehensive analysis covering diverse segments such as instruments, reagents, and kits, as well as cutting-edge technologies like Ion-Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic Assay, and Affinity Binding Chromatography, this report provides deep insights into the HbA1c testing landscape.

Upon disaggregating the technologies used in HbA1c testing, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay is highlighted for expected rapid growth, thanks to its cost-effectiveness and precision.

The report also segments by end use, offering insights into the key areas driving demand:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare

Research Institution

Geographic analysis indicates that North America remains a stronghold, with a combination of research activities and awareness campaigns fueling its market dominance.

The competitive landscape reveals a focus on quality products, with major HbA1c testing companies intensifying their efforts through R&D, infrastructural expansions, and strategic integrations. Leaders such as Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ARKRAY, Danaher, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche are key contributors to market advancements.

Comprehensive in scope, the report evaluates the intense competitive dynamics of the industry through an extensive analysis of Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global HbA1c Testing Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global HbA1c Testing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global HbA1c Testing Market by Type

3.3.1: Instruments

3.3.2: Reagents

3.3.3: Kits

3.4: Global HbA1c Testing Market by Technology

3.4.1: Ion Exchange HPLC

3.4.2: Enzymatic assay

3.4.3: Affinity Binding Chromatography

3.4.4: Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global HbA1c Testing Market by End Use

3.5.1: Hospitals and Clinics

3.5.2: Diagnostic Laboratories

3.5.3: Homecare

3.5.4: Research Institution

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global HbA1c Testing Market by Region

4.2: North American HbA1c Testing Market

4.2.1: North American HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others

4.2.2: North American HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others

4.3: European HbA1c Testing Market

4.3.1: European HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others

4.3.2: European HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others

4.4: APAC HbA1c Testing Market

4.4.1: APAC HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others

4.4.2: APAC HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others

4.5: ROW HbA1c Testing Market

4.5.1: ROW HbA1c Testing Market by Technology: Ion Exchange HPLC, Enzymatic assay, Affinity Binding Chromatography, Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay, and Others

4.5.2: ROW HbA1c Testing Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, Research Institution, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global HbA1c Testing Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global HbA1c Testing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global HbA1c Testing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global HbA1c Testing Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Abbott

7.2: Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.3: ARKRAY

7.4: Danaher

7.5: F. Hoffmann-La Roche

