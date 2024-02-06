Wi-Fi Chipset Market on the Rise: Global Industry Set for Significant Growth with Advancements in Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 Technologies - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This detailed study offers insights into key trends and predicts a robust growth trajectory with an estimated market value of $50.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The latest industry research report has been released, providing a comprehensive analysis of the global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 chipset market. The anticipated expansion is driven by the surging demand for advanced wireless connectivity solutions across various sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental applications.

Surging Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Underpins Market Growth

As the digital era continues to evolve, there is a significant upswing in the demand for high bandwidth and low latency networking solutions. This is particularly evident with the increasing proliferation of connected devices and the expansion of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 availability, underpinning the growth in the Wi-Fi chipset sector.

Transformation Across Key Market Segments Reflects Growing Opportunities

The analysis reflects growth across major market segments. The commercial segment is poised to maintain its dominance, spearheaded by escalating needs for efficient wireless connectivity in corporate environments. In terms of regional market dominance, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead, spurred by increased investments in technology-infused devices such as laptops and smartphones that are Wi-Fi 6 and 6E capable.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Movements in the Industry

Major industry players are actively expanding their manufacturing facilities and investing in research and development to innovate new products and technologies.

This strategy aims to cater to the growing market demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, and enhance customer engagement and market share. Key industry stakeholders include frontrunners such as Broadcom, Qualcomm Technologies, Intel, MediaTek, and others, who are at the forefront of driving the market forward through their technological advancements.

Analysts' Perspective on Future Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

The largest segment is expected to be driven by Wi-Fi 6 chipsets, fueled by the continued need for high-speed network connectivity.

Emerging trends are likely to be influenced by innovative applications in smart cities, industrial IoT devices, and connected vehicles.

Strategic analysis within the report outlines mergers & acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape.

This extensive report evaluates the Wi-Fi chipset industry's performance based on various parameters such as chipset type, device type, and application, providing a roadmap for industry stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape. It addresses critical questions concerning market dynamics, competitive threats, customer demands, and recent developments, setting the stage for informed strategic decision-making.

The findings underscore the growing consensus that wireless connectivity is not just a commodity but a necessity in today's digitalized world. The substantial growth forecasted for the Wi-Fi chipset market reflects the importance of continuous innovation and the role of technology in shaping the future of connectivity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type

3.3.1: Wi-Fi 6

3.3.2: Wi-Fi 6E

3.3.3: Wi-Fi 7

3.4: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Device Type

3.4.1: WLAN Infrastructure Devices

3.4.2: Consumer Devices

3.4.3: Wireless Cameras

3.4.4: Industrial IoT Devices

3.4.5: Connected Vehicles

3.4.6: Drones

3.4.7: Others

3.5: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application

3.5.1: Residentials/Consumers

3.5.2: Commercial

3.5.3: Industrial

3.5.4: Smart City

3.5.5: Transportation & Logistics

3.5.6: Government & Defense

3.5.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Region

4.2: North American Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

4.2.2: North American Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others

4.3: European Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

4.3.1: European Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7

4.3.2: European Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others

4.4: APAC Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

4.4.1: APAC Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7

4.4.2: APAC Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others

4.5: ROW Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

4.5.1: ROW Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7

4.5.2: ROW Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Device Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Broadcom

7.2: Qualcomm Technologies

7.3: Intel

7.4: Celeno

7.5: MediaTek

7.6: Texas Instruments

7.7: Cypress Semiconductor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ca96wa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.