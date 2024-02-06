President of Treplus Communities to Speak at International Builder’s Show®

Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next big idea. The strategies and trends. The products, connections, and experts you won’t see anywhere else will be at the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show in Las Vegas Februrary 27-29, 2024. Geoffrey Arthur, President & Co-Founder of Treplus Communities will be there as a panelist for three engaging, educational sessions.

Geoffrey will join all-star panels as part of education sessions at IBS 2024 including a "Building Knowledge" session titled "Concept to Lease-Up: "A Blueprint for Making Built-for-Rent Work for Your Business." This session will be held on Wednesday, February 28th at 12:15 PM PST and offer a deep dive into the Build for Rent (BFR) market and help participants learn the essential how-to’s from the perspectives of four experts in research, finance, design and building. Panelists joining him for this session include: Michael Berke of Tempo Capital Group, Bryon Cohron of The ProMatura Group, and Michael Stone of Bassenian Lagoni.

Mr. Arthur will be a panelist for a second session being held in the 55+ Housing Central on Thursday, February 29th at 9:30 AM on the topic "Insights from Leading 55+ Builders: Reflecting on the Past Year & Anticipating the Future." He will be joined by Bryon Cohron of The ProMatura Group, J Wayne Hiott of Tyler Chandler Homes, LLC, and Jennifer Landers of Kolter Signature Homes.

IBS Multifamily Central will host "Up Close with Geoffrey Arthur and Michael Berke: Developing Single-Family Built-For-Rent (SFBR) Housing" on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11:15 AM PST. As a question-and-answer session, various topics will be addressed to audience questions including, pitfalls for new SFBR developers, financing options and strategies, the size and design of the homes in these communities, management and disposition strategies, and the market risks and how to mitigate them. Mr. Arthur will be joined by Michael Berke, Founder of Tempo Capital Group.

More than 120 educational sessions with 225 speakers, 3 Game Changers and 5 Super Sessions are planned to empower professionals with the latest trends, newest techniques, and the most forward-thinking business strategies. The Design & Construction Week® powered by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage featuring Mat Franco.

About the NAHB Internationl Builders’ Show ®

The NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS)—the premier, once-a-year event that connects, educates and improves the residential construction industry—is a hub for new product launches, construction demos, industry thought leader sessions, workshops, panel discussions and more. The people, products and knowledge you’ll gain will give you the real ideas and real solutions you need to grow and strengthen your essential business.

About Geoffrey Arthur

Geoffrey has been in the real estate investment business as a principal of Treplus Communities since 2012. He and his partners have acquired multifamily units, developed, and built 5 Active Adult Communities in Dublin, Pickerington, Delaware, Centerville, and Grove City. Treplus Communities was awarded the 2023 SHN Design and Architecture Award for Active Adult, Gold 2019 NAHB Best 55+ Market Rate Rental Community, the Silver NAHB Innovation Award in 2020 and 2021 The Best of 55+ Housing Award.

Geoffrey is the President and Co-Founder of Arthur Partners, LLC and manages the construction, development, human resources and legal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries. He is involved with the BIA, ULI and the Ohio State Bar Association. Read full bio.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults. Treplus Communities has developed, built, and manages five (5) active adult communities that offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that provide accessibility and a carefree lifestyle with rich opportunities for social engagement. TreplusCommunities.com | 1.833.548.3550.