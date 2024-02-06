Brexton Busch, SERVPRO Announce Three-Year Sponsorship Extension

Gallatin, Tennessee, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brexton Busch, driver of the #18B for Kyle Busch Motorsports, has signed a three-year contract extension with Servpro Industries, LLC (“SERVPRO”), which will keep the racer in the green and orange through 2026.

Brexton, who will be turning 9 years old in May 2024, is the son of driver and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and author and entrepreneur Samantha Busch.

In 2023, Brexton won approximately 35 races and was named the Beginner Box Stock Division Champion at Millbridge Speedway and Mountain Creek Speedway in the family’s home state of North Carolina. Recently, Brexton has been racing Jr. Sprint, Outlaw Karts, and Bandoleros, with plans to begin driving Restricted Micro Sprint cars in 2024.

“This is a partnership that has exceeded our expectations each and every year, and we couldn’t be more excited to extend it for another three years,” said John Sooker, President and Chief Operating Officer for SERVPRO. “It has been a pleasure watching Brexton grow and improve his racing skills, watching him become a bona fide racer, and seeing him become a great big brother. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

“I am so thankful that SERVPRO will continue to support me in my racing career for years to come,” said Brexton. “We get to grow together. They believe in me, and I believe we can get them many more trips to victory lane. I couldn’t do it without the SERVPRO team and all their associates!”

Brexton began racing at 5 years old as the third generation of his family – behind his grandfather Tom, uncle Kurt, and father Kyle. When he signed his first sponsorship deal with SERVPRO in 2020, he became the youngest sponsored athlete in any sport. The partnership was extended each year, and this three-year deal will keep Brexton in the SERVPRO logo for years to come.

In addition to Brexton’s success on the track, he and his family manage his active social media communities, which follow the young racer’s activities on and off the track. He has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram (@BrextonBusch), more than 20,000 on X (formerly Twitter) (@BrextonBusch), 34,000 on TikTok (@brextonbusch), and nearly 55,000 on Facebook (@BrextonBusch), including his own fan club.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

