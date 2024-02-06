Kuehn Law Encourages ZFOX, CTLT, SLAM, and EVBG Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZFOX) click to participate



ZeroFox has agreed to be acquired by Haveli. Under the proposed transaction, ZeroFox shareholders will receive $1.14 per share in cash.

Novo Holdings has agreed to purchase Catalent. In accordance with the merger agreement, Catalent shareholders will receive $63.50 per share in cash.

Slam Corp. (Nasdaq: SLAM) click to participate



Slam Corp. has agreed to combine with Lynk. Under the proposed transaction, the merged entity will be named Lynk Global Holdings, Inc., and will trade on the Nasdaq, ticker symbol "LYNK".

Under the proposed transaction Everbridge will be acquired by Thoma Bravo. According to the agreement’s terms, Everbridge shareholders are set to receive $28.60 in cash per share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814