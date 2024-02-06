Global Utilities Industry Guide 2023

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utilities Global Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global utilities industry had total revenues of $9,108.1 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% between 2017 and 2022.
Global Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- The utilities industry is categorized into three main segments: gas utilities, water utilities, and electricity retailing.
- Gas utilities refer to the total consumption of natural gas by end-users, excluding any distribution or transmission losses. The end-user industries include industrial, transport, residential, and commercial & public services.
- The water utilities segment consists of all water that is collected, treated, and distributed to agricultural, industrial, and residential end-users.
- The electricity retailing segment includes the consumption of electricity by end-users, categorized by industrial, transportation, commercial & public services, and residential. The scope of others includes agriculture, forestry, and the fishing industry's net electricity consumption.
- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms, without adjustment for inflation, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.
- The gas utilities segment accounted for the industry's largest proportion in 2022, with total revenues of $4,689 billion, equivalent to 51.5% of the industry's overall value.
- The growth of the global utilities industry is attributed to economic growth, increasing population, rapid urbanization, industrialization, and expanding agriculture sector are boosting the demand for energy, water, and gas utilities.
