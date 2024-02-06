Misericordia University Extends Admission Deposit Deadline in Response to FAFSA Delay

Dallas Twp., PA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misericordia University (MU) announced yesterday that the institution would extend the formal deposit deadline for Fall 2024 full-time admission to June 1, 2024.

The extension is in response to the announcement by the U.S. Department of Education this week that essential information from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) would be delayed at least until “the first half of March.” The FAFSA contains information vital for the processing of financial aid packages. Without FAFSA information, most colleges and universities cannot provide a complete financial aid package, and therefore, families cannot assess the true cost of attendance. Normally, colleges and universities receive FAFSA data beginning in November and in subsequent batches over many months.

Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., president of Misericordia University, first shared the news of MU’s extension on the social media platform TikTok on February 1. “We are going to extend our general deadline to June 1,” says Myers in his TikTok video. Myers explained that this general deadline extension will take some of the pressure off of families making important decisions about college attendance in the fall. But he also emphasized that some students may still want to make deposits prior to the deadline in order to secure slots in programs with limited space, confirm housing availability, or other factors. “Hang in there everyone,” encouraged Myers.

Even after the first batch of data is received it will still take institutions several weeks to accurately process financial aid packages. “Once this information is received, we will do the thoughtful work of making sure every student is provided with a financial aid offer and bottom-line cost,” says Glenn Bozinski, vice president of Enrollment Management. “We will work quickly, but even in a normal year, processing the information does take time.”

Bozinski added, “We regularly engage with students past the enrollment deadline. Do not hesitate to reach out to us should you need additional time to decide beyond June 1.”

Should any prospective student or family have questions about this year’s financial aid process, they are encouraged to contact the Admissions Office at Misericordia University at 1-866-262-6363 or admiss@misericordia.edu.

