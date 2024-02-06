Global Rugby Equipment Market Report 2024: Market to Grow by $1.16 Billion During 2023-2028, Fueled by Digital and Social Media Marketing

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rugby Equipment Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rugby equipment market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.16 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.35%

This study identifies the increasing sales of rugby equipment through digital and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the rugby equipment market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by growth in development programs of rugby union, transformation of rugby from niche to main sports, and health benefits associated with rugby as sports. Also, growing participation of women in rugby and significant emergence in customization and personalization in rugby equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the rugby equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugby equipment market vendors. Also, the rugby equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

