MÉTIS NATIONAL COUNCIL COMMENDS INDIGENOUS AND NORTHERN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE’S ADOPTION OF BILL C-53

Ottawa, ON, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Committee (INAN) confirmed adoption of Bill C-53, the Recognition of Certain Métis Governments in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan and Métis Self-Government Act. The Métis National Council supports this decision and looks forward to swift passage of the bill in the House of Commons.

As part of the INAN process, 274 briefs and 65 witnesses helped to develop agreeable amendments to address concerns that had been raised. These amendments were supported by MNC to ensure that Bill C-53 does not impact the rights of other Indigenous peoples.

“I want to congratulate the Métis Governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario on this milestone. The Métis National Council will continue to support our Métis governments in the passage of this historic piece of legislation. I also want to thank the INAN Committee for the thorough work that they have done in reviewing Bill C-53, and most importantly, for the collaboration from the members representing all parties throughout this process. “

The Métis National Council looks forward to the next steps in this process to ensure that Métis rights of self-determination and self-government, enshrined in Section 35, are upheld.