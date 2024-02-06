Oppenheimer Development Corporation & Partners Celebrate Topping Off “the Arthur,” Boise’s Newest Luxury Apartment Building

Boise, Idaho, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Development of Arthur, Boise’s newest luxury apartment development has reached a key milestone with vertical construction now complete. The major addition to the Boise skyline was celebrated at a ceremony earlier today where the building’s name was announced. Pre-leasing will begin this fall with construction complete and units ready for move-in by early 2025.



“Our family has a long-standing connection to Boise, and we are thrilled to bring world-class living to the city and to thank and celebrate the hard work and dedication of all the building trades,” said Skip and Doug Oppenheimer, of Oppenheimer Development Corp.

The 26-story building at 12th & Idaho Streets, developed by Boise-based, Oppenheimer Development Corporation in partnership with Chicago-based developer, White Oak Realty Partners and Cleveland-based Ponsky Capital Partners (PCP), will include 298 luxury residential units, ground floor retail, covered public parking and rooftop outdoor green space with access to plentiful high-end amenities.



Designed by internationally renowned architectural firm, Solomon Cordwell Buenz and Associates, the residential tower’s design draws inspiration from the Sawtooth Mountains and the immediately surrounding urban context. Each residential floor provides thoughtfully designed unit layouts with unparalleled views of the foothills, mountains, Boise River, Greenbelt, parks and the city. Construction on the Arthur is currently ahead of schedule and being built led by a partnership with Power Construction and Boise-based McAlvain Construction.