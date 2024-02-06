Global Military Transmit and Receive Module Market Set for Expansion with Focus on Gallium Nitride Technologies and Rising Defense Investments - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Transmit and Receive Module Market by Type (Gallium Nitride, Gallium Arsenide), Application, Frequency (Single-Band and Multi-Band), Communication Medium (Optical, RF and Hybrid), Platform and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Projected Growth in Multi-Band Communication and Modernization Initiatives Spearhead Advancements in the Military T/R Modules Sector



The military transmit and receive module market, which forms a critical part of modern defense systems worldwide, is anticipated to show a notable increase in market size from USD 5.8 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 7.7 billion by 2028. This market is forecast to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2023 and 2028, according to the latest research. The trend reflects an increased focus on military modernization, the integration of advanced radar technologies, and heightened global defense expenditures in response to escalating conflicts.

Gallium Nitride Modules to Dominate

Within the market, Gallium Nitride-based modules are expected to hold a substantial market share, attributable to their advanced capabilities in high power and cost efficiency. As key enablers in sophisticated military radar systems, including active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, these modules solidify their position as vital components in global defense strategies.

Rising Demand for Radar Applications

With radar applications at the forefront, this segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The essential function of transmit and receive modules in military radar systems underscores their prominence, paving the way for significant investments in radar modernization initiatives.

Increasing Relevance of Multi-Band Frequency Modules

The research highlights the Multi-band frequency segment showing the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.4%. The flexibility and versatility that multi-band T/R modules offer to communication systems make them increasingly sought after in military applications.

Naval Platforms to Experience Substantial Growth

The naval segment is predicted to witness significant expansion, catalyzed by the modernization of naval warfare technologies. Warships are actively adopting electronic warfare systems to counter threats from the air, including UAVs and anti-ship missiles, which is expected to boost the segment's growth further.

A Closer Look at Asia Pacific's Market Potential

Among geographical markets, Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR. Nations such as China and India are driving this growth through extensive procurement and development of radar, communication, and electronic warfare systems in response to regional security dynamics.

Research Coverage Highlights

The research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, dissecting various segments such as Type, Application, Frequency, Communication Medium, and Platform. The study also provides an in-depth look at the competitive landscape, featuring detailed profiles of leading players, insights into their product offerings, and strategic market approaches.

Industry Insights and Strategic Analysis

An in-depth analysis of key market drivers, including the integration of advanced technologies and evolving military threats.

Product Innovation: Forward-looking insights on emerging technologies and R&D activities.

Market Expansion: Detailed exploration of lucrative markets and insights into regional growth potentials.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information on market diversification strategies.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough assessment of market shares, strategic positioning, and service offerings of key industry players.

The latest research offers critical data that will assist stakeholders in understanding more about market dynamics and shaping their strategies to align with current and future market trends.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Profiled

Northrop Grumman

Thales

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rtx

Caes Systems LLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Leonardo S.P.A.

Iai

Kyocera Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Qorvo, Inc

Bharat Electronics Limited

Aselsan A.S.

National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Cyient

Macom

Spectrum Control, Inc.

Filtronic PLC

Nanjing Guobo Electronics Co. Ltd.

Iray Technology Co. Ltd.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd

Aethercomm

Annapolis Micro Systems, Inc.

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Jariet Technologies, Inc.

Rf-Lambda

Src, Inc.

Altum Rf

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96rb34

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment