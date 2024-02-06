Flashtalking by Mediaocean Named Winner of G2 2024 Best Software Awards for Marketing & Digital Advertising Products

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean ( www.Mediaocean.com ), the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced its Creative Ad Tech, Platform, Flashtalking , has been named a winner in Software Awards for Marketing & Digital Advertising Products. Flashtalking was also ranked a Leader on G2 in Enterprise Creative Management Platforms, Cross-Channel, Video, Mobile, Display, and Social Media Advertising.



As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Annually, G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This year’s collective rankings illustrate Mediaocean’s continued emphasis on innovation and market leadership in global advertising infrastructure and creative ad tech.

In addition to the accolades for Flashtalking, Mediaocean received several badges on G2 denoting special recognition for its ad infrastructure software solutions:

The Best Results product in Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising

The Most Implementable product in Enterprise Video Advertising

The Highest User Adoption product in Enterprise Mobile Advertising



“The success that Mediaocean and Flashtalking had in the G2 Winter Software Awards reflects our commitment to providing a unified and intelligent approach to all advertising,” said Bill Wise, Co-Founder and CEO of Mediaocean. “Being named a leader across a wide variety of categories is not only gratifying for our team but provides assurance that our customers are getting demonstrable value from our omnichannel advertising solutions.”

“B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “As the world’s largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we’re proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice.”

G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards rank software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology .

