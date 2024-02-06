Cape Fox FCG Relocates to New Chantilly, VA Location

Chantilly, Virginia, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group (FCG) is an industry leader in healthcare, IT and cybersecurity, construction, professional services, facility and security management, and event management and marketing. On January 29, 2024, Cape Fox FCG relocated to a new state-of-the-art office in Chantilly, Virginia. The move will enable the company to expand its operations and provide outstanding service to its customers and employees.

As the company has grown over the past several years, the Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) Board of Directors recognized the need for space to maximize our growth and continue our considerable operational success. This is an exciting transition and rebranding opportunity for Cape Fox FCG. The new location will open doors that will prime us for expansion into new markets and make collaborating with subcontractors and winning over customers easier than ever. The new office will be a great tool for attracting and adding to our talented workforce.

The new location, located at 14630 Newbrook Drive, features a modern design, and advanced technology that will allow Cape Fox FCG to streamline its operations and enhance its customer service capabilities.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for our company, showcasing our commitment to growth and excellence in government contracting,” said Chris Luchtefeld, CEO of Cape Fox Corporation.

The new Cape Fox FCG location is a state-of-the-art building that is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) platinum-certified, 9’ finished ceilings, a beautiful, modern lobby and common area, a parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations, an expanded number of workstations for a flexible working environment, a health and wellness room, and a modern café and break room. Additionally, the building is set with a backdrop of the Dulles corridor. This means the new office will be situated near major routes, Dulles Airport, and area hotels with conference options.

About Cape Fox Corporation



Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; event management and marketing; construction; training services; facilities and security management, and logistical services.

