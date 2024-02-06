Accanto Health promotes experienced HR leader to Chief People Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accanto Health, a national leader in eating disorder specialty care and behavioral health services, announced the appointment of Katy Kowalsky as Chief People Officer. Accanto Health encompasses renowned brands The Emily Program, Veritas Collaborative, and Gather Behavioral Health.



“Katy has proven herself to be a tremendous asset and I have the utmost confidence in her ability to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our workforce to drive engagement, retention, excellence, and efficiency,” said Dr. Tom Britton, CEO of Accanto Health.

Kowalsky expressed her excitement about the appointment, sharing, “In the days ahead, I look forward to better understanding how I can help contribute to the whole team doing the best work we can for the community we serve. Every step brings us closer to our vision of a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight, body, and self, where everyone with an eating disorder can experience recovery.”

Boasting 25 years of HR experience, Kowalsky joined Accanto Health as an HR Director in April of 2023 and has served as interim Vice President of HR for three months. Previously, she led an HR team at Quality Bicycle Products, where she implemented a people-centered HR strategy, championed company-wide strategic initiatives in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and drove organizational change, significantly increasing employee satisfaction. Her credentials include a master’s degree in human resources, a bachelor’s degree in social work, and certifications in change management and compensation.

Kowalsky aims to strengthen the employee experience at Accanto, adding “I believe in servant-leadership, meaning I see leadership as an opportunity to build people up and help them do their best work. I like to measure my success in the outcomes we achieve together.”

About Accanto Health

Accanto Health, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a national healthcare company specializing in eating disorders and related disorders. The company includes leading eating disorder treatment brands, The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, and an outpatient group practice, Gather Behavioral Health. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, Accanto Health programs provide exceptional, individualized care for children, adolescents, and adults with eating disorders and other behavioral health conditions in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. Services incorporate an array of individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, education, and support services. The company offers services across a full continuum of care, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient. If you or someone you know is struggling, call 888-364-5977 or visit accanto.com.

