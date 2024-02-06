MIAMI, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti is proud to announce the launch of their free online support services to those who have recently completed treatment.

Supporting Recovery Ibogaine is an effective natural therapy for opioid addiction, PTSD, depression, and other mental disorders. But through our experience, we understand that life can sometimes take unexpected turns. To help those who have already completed treatment, Ibogaine By David Dardashti is now offering free online support for those in need. “At Ibogaine By David Dardashti, we strive to provide the highest level of care and nurturing to those who are fighting addiction or mental health issues,” said Dr. David Dardashti. “We want to ensure our clients have the resources and support they need to succeed in their recovery. That’s why we’ve implemented this free online support program.” The free online support program will provide clients with counseling and support in the months following treatment. Our team of professionals will be available to answer any questions and provide valuable resources. We’ll also help our clients develop effective coping strategies to help them stay on track with their recovery. “We understand that many of our clients have families and obligations that can make it difficult to get the support they need,” said Dardashti. “By providing free online support, we can ensure our clients are receiving the guidance and support they need even when they’re unable to attend in-person sessions.”

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is now offering free online support to those who have completed treatment for opioid addiction, PTSD, depression, and other mental disorders, to provide clients with counseling and resources in the months following treatment.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti encourages anyone who has recently completed treatment to take advantage of their free online support program. Our team of experienced professionals is here to help you succeed in your recovery.

Gavriel Dardashti

+17869301880

gavriel@ibogaineclinic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0745f8b-0202-4ee8-bb32-3257fad6f609