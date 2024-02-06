Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to West Bloomfield, Michigan

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Edgewood by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to the intersection of Walnut Lake Road and Haggerty Road in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.



Located just steps from the West Bloomfield Trail, Edgewood by Toll Brothers will be an intimate community of 30 two-story luxury condos in a wooded enclave with private nature views and walkout basements on select home sites. Two new modern home designs will be offered with first-floor primary bedroom suites, open-concept living levels, private home offices, and versatile loft spaces. Both floor plans feature approximately 2,100+ square feet of living space plus full basements with the option to finish.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“With floor plans designed for luxury and convenience plus unrivaled personalization options offered at our state-of-the-art Design Studio, Edgewood will offer homeowners the best in high-end modern living built with the outstanding quality for which Toll Brothers is known,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan.

Home buyers will also enjoy an easy, low-maintenance lifestyle with landscaping maintenance and snow removal included. Major highways including Interstates 96, 696, and 275, and Michigan Highway 5 are easily accessible from Edgewood by Toll Brothers, offering homeowners convenient access to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Twelve Oaks Mall, Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, as well as the excitement of downtown Birmingham. Children will attend school in the acclaimed Walled Lake Consolidated School District.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in Southeastern Michigan include Concord Pines of Ann Arbor, North Oaks of Ann Arbor, Parc Vista by Toll Brothers, and Reserve at West Bloomfield.

For more information, call 866-267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/Michigan.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

