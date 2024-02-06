Tree Service Digital's Marketing Case Study Reveals A Client’s Significant Revenue Growth

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Service Digital is a digital marketing agency with a focus on assisting tree service companies and businesses in scaling their operations. With years of industry experience, the agency collaborates closely with clients to enhance their profit margins. Demonstrating transparency, the agency has recently shared a case study outlining its role in contributing to a threefold increase in a client's revenue to $3 million.

The Tree Service Marketing Case Study highlights that the client sought assistance from the agency primarily due to substantial expenses incurred in generating leads from third-party platforms. Additionally, the client faced challenges in visibility on major search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing for local searches crucial for conversions and genuine leads.

Utilizing their discovery call offer, the client, a West Palm Beach, FL, tree service company, engaged Tree Service Digital to explore solutions. The marketing agency performed a comprehensive audit of the client's web properties and formulated a strategic marketing blueprint. The Tree Service Marketing Agency focused on complementing its organic approach with a well-defined paid ads strategy, contributing to another successful outcome.

According to Wesley Smith, representing the Tree Service Digital team, the onboarding process spanned approximately 30 to 40 days. This period included significant tasks such as new website development, Google Ads setup (completed within a week), and Google Local Service Ads verification. Smith highlighted the effectiveness of their strategies, noting that the client achieved top placement in Google organic search rankings within 3 to 6 months of the project kickoff.

The marketing agency highlighted key solutions in the case study, outlining their tree service online marketing program. This program included optimized and responsive websites focused on high conversion rates, search engine optimization targeting the top position in organic search rankings for local and additional service areas, and a Google Maps strategy aiming for the client to secure a position in the top 3 ranking map pack.

The agency also implemented a Google review strategy to establish social proof. Additionally, the carefully planned Google Local Service Ads (Google Guaranteed) contributed to improved conversion rates and enhanced customer trust. The combination of paid ads, including Google Ads and Facebook Ads, was strategically employed to reach the target audience effectively.

Tree Service Digital's ongoing communication with converted leads and strategic retargeting of customers through Email and Text Messages, featuring the latest services, promotions, and special savings offers, yielded significant results. As a result of this comprehensive strategy, the client experienced an increase in revenue, reaching $3 million and achieving a threefold growth, contributing to sustained year-on-year revenue growth.

About Tree Service Digital

Tree Service Digital is a go-to digital marketing agency for tree service businesses across the United States. The agency offers various marketing solutions, including SEO, web design, social media marketing, reputation and review management, email marketing, and coaching. Working with a diverse clientele within the tree service industry, Tree Service Digital maintains a practical and collaborative approach, helping businesses enhance their online presence for improved performance.



Company Name: Tree Service Digital

Contact Person: Wesley Smith

Phone: 770-637-3707



City: Atlanta

State: GA

Postal Code: 30350

Country: United States

Website: https://treeservicedigital.com/

