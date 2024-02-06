TRREB: City of Toronto Mayor to Speak at TRREB Market Outlook and Year in Review Event

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend TRREB’s highly anticipated 2024 Market Outlook and Year in Review event on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.



Hear industry experts weigh in on TRREB’s housing outlook on average prices and sales for 2024, the need for housing supply with rising immigration, the impact of the housing crisis on social value, the trends for new homes and condos, and an in-depth look at the commercial market.

WHAT: TRREB’s 2024 Market Outlook and Year in Review Event

WHEN: Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, #1, Toronto, ON M3C 2A1 (map)

WHO:

Her Worship Olivia Chow, City of Toronto Mayor

John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB

Jennifer Pearce, President, TRREB

Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB

Scott Aitchison, MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka and the Shadow Minister for Housing

Adil Shamji, MPP for Don Valley East

Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos

David Stiff, Head of Analytics, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis

Raymond Wong, Vice President, Altus Group Data Solutions

Kris Barnier, Vice President, Loyalist Public Affairs

AGENDA:

9:30 a.m. Registration Begins

10:00 a.m. Event Starts

11:35 a.m. Panel Discussion

11:55 a.m. Closing Remarks

12:00 p.m. Event Concludes & Media Q&A Begins (Front Entrance)

THIS IS A CLOSED EVENT AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with over 73,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

