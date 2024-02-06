Unveiling the Next Frontier: Ten-Year Forecast of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Trends (2024-2034) | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to be worth US$ 108.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 214.7 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4%. The continuous rise in global healthcare expenditure, coupled with the growing demand for pharmaceuticals driven by aging populations and the prevalence of chronic diseases, is a primary driver. As healthcare needs escalate, pharmaceutical production increases, necessitating advanced packaging solutions.



Stringent regulatory requirements imposed by health authorities worldwide play a pivotal role in the pharmaceutical packaging market. Regulations ensure product safety, traceability, and adherence to quality standards, compelling pharmaceutical companies to invest in compliant packaging solutions. Ongoing advancements in packaging technologies contribute to market growth. Innovations such as smart packaging, track-and-trace systems, and tamper-evident features enhance product security, improve patient safety, and address counterfeiting concerns.

The increasing production of generic drugs, prompted by patent expirations of branded medications, fuels the demand for pharmaceutical packaging. The anticipated surge in global pharmaceutical production and consumption is poised to drive significant growth in pharmaceutical packaging sales over the projected period. The growing emphasis on safeguarding drugs against spoilage, breakage, and leakage is expected to contribute to the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Key Takeaways

From 2019 to 2023, the pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at a CAGR of 6.9%

Based on product type, the bottles segment is expected to account for a share of 33.4% in 2024.

Global pharmaceutical packaging demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 7.5% in 2024.

In the United States, the pharmaceutical packaging industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.6% in 2024.

Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2034.

Pharmaceutical packaging market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.9% in 2024.

“The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing focus on ensuring the protection of drugs from spoilage, breakage, and leakage is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period." says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

The market players are investing in and adopting advanced packaging technologies, such as smart packaging, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and QR codes, to enhance product security, traceability, and patient engagement.

Amcor Plc is a global packaging company that provides a wide range of packaging solutions, including pharmaceutical packaging. Amcor focuses on sustainable packaging solutions, and has made commitments to address environmental concerns. The company invests in research and development to introduce innovative packaging technologies. Amcor often expands its product portfolio through acquisitions and partnerships.

Ardagh Group S.A. is a multinational packaging company involved in metal and glass packaging, including pharmaceutical packaging solutions. Ardagh emphasizes sustainability in its operations and product offerings. The company explores strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand its market presence and capabilities.

Key Players:

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group S.A.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Bilcare Limited

Catalent, Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Mondi Group

Key Segmentations:

By Product Type:

Bottles Packer Bottles Liquid Bottles

Vials & Ampoules

Blisters

Bags & Pouches

Prefilled Syringes & cartridges

Sachets

Trays

Tubes

Containers

Jars

Others



By Material Type:

Plastics LDPE HDPE Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene Polystyrene Polyethylene Terephthalate Others (Polycarbonate)

Glass

Metals

Paper



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



