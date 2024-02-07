Chocolate Market to exceed $161 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The chocolate market valuation is estimated to cross USD 161 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The higher rate of conscious consumerism and the subsequent push for sustainability and ethical sourcing in chocolate production will drive the industry development. To cite an instance, in October 2022, Mars Wrigley disclosed that 100% of cocoa purchased from its direct factory operations in Europe would be responsibly sourced from 2023.

Multiple companies are investing in sustainable farming practices, biodiversity conservation, as well as community development in cocoa-producing regions for environmental preservation and supporting the livelihoods of farmers. Increasing collaboration with certification programs, such as Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, or UTZ to cater to consumers seeking verified ethical products will play a key role in the market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/7029

Chocolate market from dark segment is expected to account 26% revenue share by 2032, driven by the rising number of individuals with dietary restrictions and reduced sugar intake. With growing consumer appreciation for bittersweet tastes, ranging from mildly bitter to rich, dark chocolate is recording significant popularity as it has more intense and complex flavor profile given its higher cocoa content. The surging interest in premium and specialty chocolates is another important factor driving the product update.

Chocolate market from the high cocoa content segment is anticipated to exhibit 4.1% growth rate from 2024 to 2032, led by the growing need for more intense and complex flavour profiles. High cocoa content chocolate contributes to overall well-being and health benefits as it offers improved heart health, better blood flow, and potential antioxidant properties. With increasing health-conscious consumers and the subsequent need for products offering indulgence and potential health benefits, high cocoa content chocolate is witnessing demand for both taste and health considerations.

North America chocolate market will record 2.9% CAGR through 2032. The growth can be attributed to the rising interest in sugar-free, organic, low-calorie, and functional chocolates incorporated with superfoods, such as acai and matcha. Numerous chocolate makers in the region are constantly innovating with flavors and ingredients for introducing exotic or unconventional flavors. For instance, in May 2023, U.S.-based Kind Snacks introduced Chocolate Chip Cashew, its new chocolate bar featuring a combination of almonds, cashews as well as peanuts, topped with chocolate chips.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/7029

Some of the leading companies involved in the chocolate market are Mars, Inc., Mondelez International, Nestlé S.A., Ferrero Group, Hershey Company, Lindt & Sprüngli AG, and Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. These industry players are focusing on collaboration strategies to widen their customer base and product portfolio. For instance, in September 2023, Nestle bought a majority stake in Grupo CRM, a Brazilian premium chocolate maker, in a bid to foray into the luxury confectionary space.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Chocolate market 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023 - 2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Type trends

2.5 Cocoa content trends

2.6 Distribution channels trends

Chapter 3 Chocolate Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.6.1 Partnership/Collaboration

3.6.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.6.3 Investment

3.6.4 Product launch & innovation

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Changing consumer preferences

3.8.1.2 Expanding chocolate consumption in emerging markets

3.8.1.3 Innovative product developments

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Fluctuating cocoa bean prices

3.8.2.2 Health concerns

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

Edible Flakes Market Size - By Product (Corn Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Rice Flakes, Flakey Oats), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers), Growth Prospects, Regional Outlook & Global Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/edible-flakes-market

Gluten Free Food Market Size - By Distribution channel (Conventional stores, Hotels & restaurants, Educational Institutes, E-retailers, Specialty Services, Hospitals & drug stores), Product, Growth Prospects, Regional Outlook & Global Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/gluten-free-food-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.