Butler Hall Capital LLC has issued an open letter to L’Occitane’s board of directors regarding the opportunity to maximize shareholder value through a relisting

Believes Relisting Shares to a U.S. Exchange Would Unlock Significant Value as Business Fundamentals Support a Share Price of HK$45 to HK$70

Believes Sol de Janeiro Alone Could be Worth HK$40+ Per Share

A fund managed by Butler Hall Capital LLC, with current ownership of 1.5mm shares of L'Occitane International ("L'Occitane" or the "Company"), has issued an open letter to the Company's board of directors regarding the potential bid for L'Occitane.

