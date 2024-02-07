CUMMINS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Cummins Inc. - CMI

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 15, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Cummins as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cmi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 15, 2024.

About the Lawsuit

Cummins and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 22, 2023, pre-market, the Company disclosed an agreement in principle reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other state and federal regulators “to resolve civil claims regarding the Company’s emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines” and expected to record “a charge of approximately $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 to resolve these claims and related matters.” The same day, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release on the matter, also disclosing that the Company “allegedly installed defeat devices on 630,000 model year 2013 to 2019 RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup truck engines,” but noted that it “also allegedly installed undisclosed auxiliary emission control devices on 330,000 model year 2019 to 2023 RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup truck engines.”

On this news, the price of Cummins stock fell by $7.01 per share, or 2.87%, to close at $236.99 on December 22, 2023.

The case is Baker v. Cummins Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-00369.

