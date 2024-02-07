DNA Plc’s Financial Statements Bulletin 2023: Total revenues exceed one billion – EBITDA and operating result also increase

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 FEBRUARY 2024, 8:30 am EET

Summary

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

July–December 2023

Total revenues grew by 8% and amounted to EUR 554 million (514).

EBITDA increased by 12% and was EUR 201 million (180).

The operating result increased by 36% and was EUR 107 million (79).

Average revenue per user (ARPU) 1) : ARPU for mobile subscriptions increased by 6% and was EUR 18.6 (17.5). ARPU for fixed broadband grew by 3% and was EUR 16.7 (16.3). ARPU for TV subscriptions increased by 13% and was EUR 10.0 (8.9).

January–December 2023

Total revenues increased by 7% and amounted to EUR 1,067 million (997).

EBITDA increased by 7% and was EUR 390 million (364).

Operating result increased by 25% and was EUR 200 million (160).

Average revenue per user (ARPU) 1) : ARPU for mobile subscriptions grew by 5% and was EUR 18.2 (17.4). ARPU for fixed broadband increased slightly and was EUR 16.5 (16.4).

: ARPU for TV subscriptions increased by 15% and was EUR 9.8 (8.5).

Number of subscriptions: The number of mobile subscriptions 2) increased to 2,758,000 (2,750,000). The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased to 674,000 (642,000). The number of TV subscriptions decreased to 216,000 (229,000).



Key figures

EUR million 7─12/2023 7─12/2022 Change, % 1─12/2023 1─12/2022 Change, % Total revenues 554 514 8 1,067 997 7 EBITDA 201 180 12 390 364 7 % of total revenues 36 35 37 37 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 94 102 190 204 Operating result, EBIT 107 79 36 200 160 25 % of total revenues 19 15 19 16 Net result before tax 97 72 34 183 151 21 Net result for the period 78 58 35 146 120 21 Return on investment (ROI), % 15 12 15 12 Return on equity (ROE), % 22 18 22 17 Capital expenditure 108 96 12 199 167 19 Cash flow after investing activities 73 51 43 163 99 65 Net debt 670 634 6 670 634 6 Net debt/EBITDA 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.7 Net gearing, % 104 96 104 96 Equity ratio, % 37 40 37 40 Earnings per share, basic and diluted, EUR 0.59 0.44 1.11 0.91 Personnel at the end of period 1,718 1,695 1 1,718 1,695 1



CEO’s review

DNA's financial figures for 2023 indicate that our business has developed favourably. DNA exceeded the one billion milestone for full-year total revenues for the first time ever when year-on-year total revenues grew by 7% to EUR 1,067 million (997). EBITDA increased by 7% to EUR 390 million (364), and the operating result rose by 25% to EUR 200 million (160). The number of mobile subscriptions increased on the comparison period and stood at 2,758,000 (2,750,000), while their ARPU increased to EUR 18.2 (17.4). The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased on the comparison period and stood at 674,000 (642,000), while their ARPU increased to EUR 16.5 (16.4). The number of fixed telephony and TV subscriptions fell as expected.

DNA’s growth as the fixed-network broadband market leader has continued, and demand for 5G services has accelerated. By the spring, DNA had already risen to second place in the Finnish mobile network subscription market. Our success is based on an excellent customer experience in high-quality networks and uncomplicated service at all stages of the customer relationship. In the autumn, DNA took the top spot for customer satisfaction among Finnish mobile operators in the EPSI Rating study. In December, we gave the media a demonstration of the capabilities of forthcoming 5.5G technology – such as download speeds of more than 10 gigabytes. The population coverage of our 5G network stood at 94% by the end of the year.

DNA won the Finnish Quality Award in November. This award is based on a thorough assessment of an organisation's operations by a group of independent experts using the international EFQM model. The assessment team praised our customer-driven approach and the successful implementation of our strategic plan in particular. Our personnel's commitment to DNA's values is reflected in our operations. So the biggest thanks for this award go to DNA personnel, who do top-quality work for our customers every day.

At DNA, we believe that employees are a company's most important asset. Humane leadership and a people-centric working environment enable better engagement, peak performance and creativity. In November, DNA achieved a second place in the People-centric Workplace Community category of Hälsa's HumanPower23 competition. Freedom, responsibility and trust are permanent aspects of DNA’s culture.

However, 2023 was overshadowed by uncertainty both in our market and the world in general. In December, the Bank of Finland announced3) that the Finnish economy was in recession and would not begin to recover until the end of 2024. High inflation eroded consumers' purchasing power during 2023 and the most common reference interest rates remained high, which has in turn led to uncertainty in DNA's economic outlook. However, lower inflation and a potential fall in interest rates will improve household purchasing power, creating opportunities for economic recovery in the medium term.

In the autumn, damage to a gas pipeline and submarine cable was reported in the Baltic Sea. These events reminded us that Finland must be prepared for external sabotage. We must remain fully operational under all circumstances. DNA has engaged in long-term, systematic efforts to safeguard both domestic and international connections. We have several mutually reinforcing sea and land connections and, if necessary, satellite connections. We have also raised preparedness level through technical and administrative means.

Jussi Tolvanen

CEO

Attachment: DNA_Financial_Statements_Bulletin_2023

ARPU = Monthly mobile revenues (company’s subscriptions) and traffic revenues + interconnection / average number of subscriptions. Postpaid, prepaid, mobile home phone (“Luuri”) and mobile broadband subscriptions Bank of Finland 19 December 2023: The Finnish economy is in recession with no clear signs of recovery. Available at: https://www.suomenpankki.fi/en/media-and-publications/releases/2023/finlands-economy-is-in-recession-and-the-recovery-will-be-slow/

Additional information:

Jussi Tolvanen, CEO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 1000, jussi.tolvanen@dna.fi

Timo Kipinoinen, CFO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 8131, timo.kipinoinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. In 2023, our total revenue was EUR 1,067 million and we employ about 1,700 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics.

