Solar Cullet Market to Cross US$46 Billion Mark in 2030, Predicts Fairfield Market Research

London, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar cullet market is on track for a remarkable transformation, projected to surge from US$13.5 Bn in 2022, to a staggering US$46.2 Bn by 2030, representing a phenomenal CAGR of 19.2%. A recently released report of Fairfield Market Research attributes this significant market growth to a multitude of factors, including the rising adoption of renewable energy, the increasing focus on sustainable construction, and a concerted effort to reduce carbon emissions.



Solar cullet, a recycled glass byproduct from the solar panel manufacturing process, is finding new applications in various industries, particularly construction and architecture. Its ability to replace conventional aggregates in building materials like concrete, and roads while offering environmental benefits is propelling its market share, says Fairfield Market Research in the report.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$13.5 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$46.2 Bn CAGR 19.2% Growth Drivers Increasing Solar Projects

Rising Emphasis on Recycling

Automotive Industry’s Rapid Expansion

Improving Adoption of Circular Economy Segmentation By Source (Solar Panels, Solar Collectors)

By Separation Process (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical)

By Application (Aggregate Replacement, Abrasives, Fiberglass Insulation, Others) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Players Saint-Gobain S.A., Owens-Illinois Inc., AGC Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Vetropack Holding AG, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Gerresheimer AG, Sisecam, Heinz-Glas Holding GmbH, Asahi India Glass Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., ROSI Solar, Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd., Ambedkar Glass Cullet Enterprises, Lingel Windows

Additionally, growing demand for energy-efficient heating solutions is fueling the popularity of the thermal separation process category within the solar cullet market. The geographical analysis of the market reveals that North America is expected to remain the dominant market due to its early adoption of solar energy systems and its strong commitment to sustainable development.

The opportunities in this market are vast. With continued investment in research and development, improved collection and processing infrastructure, and effective marketing strategies, the solar cullet market is poised to play a significant role in building a more sustainable future.

“Despite its promising outlook, the solar cullet market faces a set of longstanding challenges. Quality and regulatory standardisation across different regions to ensure consistent performance, and raise further awareness about the benefits of solar cullet will be the most crucial areas that need to be addressed now,” the analyst explains.

Key Research Insights

The market is projected to witness more than 3.5x growth in revenue between 2022 and 2030

The solar panels segment registered approximately 43% share of market revenue in 2022

Nearly 38% of the preferences recorded indicate dominance of the thermal separation process

North America represented around 36% of the global market size in 2022

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Preferences in Cullet Choice Uncover Solar Panels Rule the Roost

The solar cullet market is abuzz with activity, and a recent report delves deep into its various segments, revealing some interesting trends. While solar panels remain the undisputed king of cullet sources, the solar collectors segment is poised for a meteoric rise, fueled by advancements in thermal efficiency and wider adoption in homes and businesses.

The report highlights the fact that the solar panels segment shines the brightest, with a strong wave of government initiatives promoting solar power. For example, a target of 175 GW of renewable energy, including solar, by 2022 is expected to generate a substantial supply of cullet from broken or retired panels. This trend is likely to continue, solidifying the leading position of solar panels in the cullet game.

Solar Collectors Rise and Shine as an Emerging Star

While panels hold the crown, the solar collectors segment is the rising star. Experts predict the fastest growth for this category, driven by innovations like enhanced thermal efficiency and integration with energy storage systems. The increasing use of solar collectors in residential and commercial settings further fuels this segment's potential. Watch out for this emerging player to make a significant mark on the cullet landscape.

Thermal Separation Process Takes the Cake

Moving on to separation processes, the thermal category reigns supreme. Its effectiveness in sustainably extracting glass from used panels makes it the preferred method. This trend is expected to continue, driving the thermal process segment forward.

However, the mechanical separation category shouldn't be underestimated. Advancements in machinery, automation, and screening techniques are poised to propel its growth, aiming for increased cullet quality and consistency.

Application Analysis Shows Abrasives are on the Rise

When it comes to applications, the aggregate replacement segment currently holds the fort. Replacing natural aggregates with cullet offers multiple benefits, including reducing resource depletion, diverting waste, and providing a greener alternative. However, the abrasives segment is the one to watch.

The fast-paced growth of this category is fueled by the use of finely ground cullet as an efficient abrasive material across various industries. Cullet's hardness, homogeneity, and recyclability make it a strong contender in the abrasives market. Stay tuned to see this segment carve its niche in the years to come!

Key Report Highlights

As countries strive to meet their climate goals, the adoption of solar energy is accelerating, leading to a corresponding increase in solar cullet generation.

Supportive government policies promoting the use of recycled materials and carbon emission reduction are driving market growth.

Innovations in solar panel manufacturing processes are minimising cullet generation while also improving its quality, and functionality.

Growing environmental consciousness among consumers is influencing their purchasing decisions, leading to a preference for sustainable products like solar cullet.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Remains the Top Regional Player

The report also sheds light on the regional landscape, revealing some intriguing dynamics. North America currently dominates the market, thanks to a surge in solar energy adoption driven by government incentives and the growing need for renewable energy.

Sustainable building practices, including the use of cullet in construction, further bolster the region's position. Ardagh Group S.A., Vetropack Holding AG, and Owens-Illinois Inc. are some of the key players shaping the North American scene.

Asia Pacific Emerges as a Contender

Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as a strong competitor. The region's booming solar energy sector, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is driving the demand for cullet. This trend is further amplified by government support for renewable energy projects and the increasing popularity of sustainable manufacturing practices utilising cullet.

China Glass Holdings Limited, Heinz-Glas Holding GmbH, and Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. are prominent players in this region, making it a force to be reckoned with in the global solar cullet market.

