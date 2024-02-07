EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS – 7 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 9:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 2023 Financial statements bulletin

Eezy Plc will publish the Financial statements bulletin on year 2023 on Thursday 15th February 2024 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held on 15th February 2024 at 13.00 Finnish time as webcast at

https://eezy.videosync.fi/q4-2023

The webcast will be hosted by CEO Siina Saksi and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



